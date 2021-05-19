Kocian, Rigatuso pace Tiger state qualifiers

OSCEOLA – The East Butler Tiger track and field team will be sending nine athletes to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha after a great day at the Class D-2 District Meet at Osceola High School on May 12.
The Tigers got a great day to compete and many of the athletes took advantage like freshman sprinter Camryn Kocian.
Kocian helped the Tigers finish third as a team at the meet and will compete at three events in Omaha.
She dominated the sprint events in Osceola while posting career-best times of 12.79 in the 100-meter dash and 26.99 in the 200-meter dash.
Kocian also anchored the Tiger sprint relay team in Osceola. The team got in as an additional qualifier after crossing the finish line in second-place with a season-best time of 52.98. Tigers Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Meagan Janak will also run on the 400-meter team in Omaha.
Rigatuso also qualified for the state meet in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.
She breezed to a win in the 100’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 16.68. She added eight points with a second-place finish in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 50.45.
Two-miler Reese Kozisek will be competing in Omaha for the first time in her career after qualifying in the 3200-meter run. She finished runner-up in the event, crossing the finish line with
a time of 13:48.
Tiger throwers Sydney Pernicek and Sierra Rhynalds also qualified for the state meet after solid performances at the district meet.
Pernicek won the discus event in Osceola after finishing with a mark of 97-3.
Rhynalds finished runner-
up in the shot put after getting the iron ball out there at
a distance of 30-3.5.
The boys team scored 40 points at the meet and will be sending two athletes to Omaha.
Sophomore Alex Pierce finished fourth in the 400-meter dash event at the district meet, but his time of 53.70 was good enough to get him in as an additional qualifier
in Class D.
Senior shot putter Tristan Rezac will also get a chance to compete at Burke Stadium after qualifying in the shot put with a second-place finish.
Rezac nearly turned in a career-best mark in the event in Osceola after posting a mark 48-5.