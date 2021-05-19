Kocian, Rigatuso pace Tiger state qualifiers

OSCEOLA – The East Butler Tiger track and field team will be sending nine athletes to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha after a great day at the Class D-2 District Meet at Osceola High School on May 12.

The Tigers got a great day to compete and many of the athletes took advantage like freshman sprinter Camryn Kocian.

Kocian helped the Tigers finish third as a team at the meet and will compete at three events in Omaha.

She dominated the sprint events in Osceola while posting career-best times of 12.79 in the 100-meter dash and 26.99 in the 200-meter dash.

Kocian also anchored the Tiger sprint relay team in Osceola. The team got in as an additional qualifier after crossing the finish line in second-place with a season-best time of 52.98. Tigers Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Meagan Janak will also run on the 400-meter team in Omaha.

Rigatuso also qualified for the state meet in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.

She breezed to a win in the 100’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 16.68. She added eight points with a second-place finish in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 50.45.