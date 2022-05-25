Kocian leads Tigers with second place performance at State Track

OMAHA- For the second year in a row, Camryn Kocian was one of the top performers in the state when it came to the 100 meter dash at the Class D State Track and Field Championship on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke. The junior for East Butler was the school’s top performer, coming in second by 11 tenths of a second in the 100 meter dash running a 12.66.

“It’s amazing honestly,” Kocian said. “I came in really well, but still wasn’t able to get first like I was looking for. I am still happy with how I ran and the team that supports me. It’s a really tough meet to compete in and I am happy I was able to come in second.”

Kocian looks to train hard in the offseason in hopes of coming home with gold as a senior. She should be in a good position to with her being the only finisher in the top five who isn’t a senior this season.

On top of the second place finish from Kocian, the Tigers snuck in to get a medal in the 4x100 meter relay. The team of Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak, and Kocian ran a 52.99.

The third event for Kocian at state this year was the 200 meter dash. She wasn’t able to get out of the prelims in the event as she got 12th place and clocked a 27.35.

Taking 13th place in the 100 meter hurdles was the senior Rigatuso. She came through the finish line in a time of 27.35.

Competing in both the high jump and the 300 meter hurdles was Klement. She finished 17th in the high jump clearing 4-09 and came across the line in 51.85 in the 300 hurdles to get 21st.

Reese Kozisek took part in the 3,200 meter run for the second straight year. The sophomore ended up getting 19th place and clocked a 13:35.92.

The only boy competitor for East Butler was Noah Pasek in the shot put. He finished in 21st place overall with a toss of 41-02.