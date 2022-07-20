Kobza looks to get Mustang football back on the right track

RAYMOND- This season the Raymond Central football program will be under new leadership with Tony Kobza taking over the reins from Wade Houchin. He will be trying to improve upon a 3-6 finish the Mustangs stumbled to in 2021-2022. On top of being the football coach, Kobza is the school’s new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal.

“When the head football job opened I was interested in that,” Kobza said. “When I was talking with the former Athletic Director Brian Gralheer he let me know he wouldn’t be back next year. That kind of piqued my interest in trying to go into the administration side of school. Five years ago I had got my admin and I had considered it but wasn’t sure what opportunity I was looking for. It’s a school I know from my own high school days and it’s a school I felt comfortable with.”

Kobza comes into the program with plenty of experience in the Head Coaching department. He was first the Head Coach at Omaha Benson from 2012 to 2017 and then at Lincoln North Star from 2018 to 2021.

In the 2020-2021 season, he led the Gators to the Class A playoffs with a 3-5 record. They would end up falling to Lincoln Southwest in the first round 27-21.

One thing Kobza looks to do is grow the numbers inside the Raymond Central football program. It was an issue that he was able to improve upon in his other two stops as a Head Coach.

“So coming from bigger school’s one of the biggest challenges was being able to get to know all the kids that are in the building,” Kobza said. “I think at times you missed out on some of the kids who may have been interested because it was hard to build those relationships. One of the things I was able to do at North Star and Benson was grow the numbers within the program. Both were a little smaller when I got there and after a few years the numbers got larger.”

Kobza has been working with his team since around Memorial Day. He stated the players have been getting after it in the weight room and he has liked what he has seen from his team in their seven on seven league they have been competing in throughout the summer in Waverly.

The Mustangs started their football camp this past week on July 18.

“We started workouts the day after Memorial Day and the players have been showing up and working in the weight room and also been doing some seven on seven in a league in Waverly,” Kobza said. “I have liked what I saw and we have some kids with some talent and ability. When they get more comfortable with what we’re doing I feel like we will find more and more success.”

Along with Kobza, a majority of his coaching staff is new to the school like he is. He will be bringing along one familiar face with him in his defensive coordinator from North Star Mark King.

“I actually added one of my assistant coaches and defensive coordinator from North Star Mark King. He was the Head Coach at Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star. He’s retired from education and lives right down the road from here and will continue to be my defensive coordinator. A couple of the other new coaches are new teachers in the building, which I think is huge to have those relationships inside the classroom as well as out.”

According to Kobza on the offensive side of the ball, the team will be more gap scheme focused when running. He also hopes to run more RPO’s and option than what the team has done in the past.

“I think from a run game perspective they were a little more zone blocking than what we will do,” Kobza said. “We will try to do more of a gap scheme and try to put some pressure on teams to try and read what we are doing and run some RPOs and option off of that.”

On the defensive side of the ball, he looks for the team to sit back in the secondary a little more than blitz like the team has down in recent years.

“Defensively will be a little less likely to blitz like they have in the past,” Kobza said. “However, we will just have to play to the strengths of the kids we have.”

This season Raymond Central is in the C1-2 District along with Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, and Syracuse. The only team to make it to the playoffs from this group was Auburn last season.

The Mustangs look to have a favorable schedule with a lot of teams similar to their skill level. If things pan out the way they hope, they could be vying for a playoff spot for the first time since 2013 at the end of the year.

“Looking at it overall, the goal is always to play into November,” Kobza said. “I think this a team if we have the right mindset, the right attitude, and the right work ethic we could be a playoff team. Looking at our schedule we play a lot of teams who I believe are similar to us. Those games are going to come down to who is the most mentally tough and the most physically prepared.”