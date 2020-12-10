Knuth brings different vision to the family farm operation

“She was female, but she was also strong and smart,” Angela said. “When I saw her I was like I want to be like that.”

Angela is like that.

Her husband Kerry likes to jokingly say she “butted her head” into the family farm. Angela said it’s more like she “bullied (her) way in.”

Knuth Farms is a four-generational row crop farm in Mead with fields throughout the Saunders County area. Angela and Kerry’s two sons, Gregory and Garrison, will be the fifth generation.

Prior to contributing to the farm, Angela owned a desktop publishing and video editing company with a friend, but she realized if she wanted to spend more time with Kerry she would need to start working with him in the fields.

Angela started off tendering, which is driving water and chemicals in large trucks out to Kerry for his custom spraying business. After that, she began helping Kerry and his father with harvest.

Being an outsider, Angela said as she looked into her husband’s family farm operation she initially saw changes that could help the business, which is how she decided she’d be able to contribute.