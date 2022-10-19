Klucas earns fourth place at State Tennis tournament

LINCOLN – Taking home a fourth-place medal for the Waverly Boys Tennis Team at the Class B State Tennis Tournament at the Woods Tennis Center was Royce Klucas in No. 2 singles. As a team, the Vikings got 11th place with 16 points.

After a first-round bye, the fourth seeded Royce Klucas took down Oscar Vallivarra of Cornerstone Christian 6-1 and 6-0. He followed that up by beating the fifth seed Noah Scherr of Lexington in a close match 7-6(7-2), 3-6 and 10-3.

In the semifinals, Royce Klucas ran into the eventual state champion and top-seeded Christian Perez of South Sioux City. The final of the match was 6-1 and 6-0.

Next up was the third-place match for No. 2 singles against Andrew Van Gomple of York. The sophomore gave the senior everything he could handle but ended up falling in the end by a final of 2-6, 7-6(7-4) and 1-6.

In No. 1 singles, the No. 12 seed Grey Klucas got a win over K’sean Dulton-Burtin of Ralston by a score of 6-2 and 6-3. His tournament came to an end in the next match, when he lost to Blake Boerger of Lincoln Christian, 6-1 and 6-0.

Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott were able to pull off an upset in No. 1 doubles when they knocked off the No. 12 seed Parker Ablott and Jackson Graves of Hastings 6-4, 4-6 and 10-5.

Their luck ran out in the next round when they got beat by the No. 5 seed Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz of Lexington 7-5 and 6-1.

Also winning their first match at No. 2 doubles were Isaac Clarke and Chase McInteer. The victory came over Andrew Nguyen and Logan Schulz of Lincoln Northwest by identical scores of 6-1.

They would lose their next match to get to the quarterfinals 7-6(7-2), 6-2 against Andrew Arens and JT Rein of Grand Island Central Catholic.

Winning the state championship for Class B with 50 points was McCook. Elkhorn North edged out GICC for second place with a score of 35.75.