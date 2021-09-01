Kind Heart Bakery offers home in a cookie

WAVERLY — Growing up, Amber Kind spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her grandmother and great-grandmother.

They would use their days baking sugar cookies in the kitchen of her great-grandmother’s (also known as “Grammy”), which was about as big as Kind’s dining room table at her home in Waverly.

Now, in a much bigger kitchen, Kind ties the fond memories of baking with her grandmother and “Grammy” into her at-home business Kind Heart Bakery, named for her own moniker and something to remind others of home and their grandmas.

Because for Kind, baking is home.

With the “i” in Kind dotted by a red heart for the red hots her great-grandmother used to bake into her sugar cookies, Kind opened her cookie-focused business on New Year›s Day 2020, just months before the pandemic began causing shutdowns throughout the United States.

For a lot of businesses, this might have been bad timing, but Kind Heart Bakery thrived during this time by selling sugar cookie kits for families to do while being isolated at home.

Along with custom sugar cookies and cinnamon rolls, Kind has recently expanded into 4 ounce gourmet cookies as well.

