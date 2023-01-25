Kiefer’s big night gets Cedar a win over Boys Town

OMAHA – For the second time on the season, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team found the win column when they knocked off Boys Town 44-39 on Jan. 16. Playing a big part in the victory for the Wildcats was Katie Kiefer with 16 points.

“As a team, we are excited about tonight’s win,” Cedar Bluffs Co-Head Coach Justice Brinkman said. “Katie Kiefer led our girls with 16 points and really handled the basketball well for us while trying to control the tempo of the game. Boys Town out-rebounded us in this game and that is something we will continue to focus on. Overall, I’m really proud of the effort and heart our girls showed tonight.”

With the score tied at 8-8 in the early going, Kiefer scored on a fast break layup. The Wildcats would tack on two more points before the end of the quarter and took a four-point lead.

After being held to single digits in the first, Boys Town answered back with 11 points in the second quarter. On the other end, Cedar Bluffs put up eight and clung to a one point lead at 20-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jaiden Kavan came up with a steal and layup that increased the Wildcats’ edge to 28-23. Three points more points put up by Cedar Bluffs were the difference in the Wildcats having a lead at 31-28 going to the final frame.

Early on in the fourth, Cedar Bluffs got a lift from a Elley Headid three-pointer. That was followed up by Allison Reade stealing a ball and scoring to make it 36-28.

A Keifer three and a layup by Maddie Thomas capped off the most complete game of the year for the Wildcats and a five-point victory.

Finishing behind Keifer with seven points was Headid and Maddie Thomas had six. Putting up five points was Jaiden Kavan and both Reade and Shelby Samek had four.

Next up for Cedar Bluffs was a game at Cornerstone Christian on Jan. 17. The Wildcats failed to make it two wins in a row as they fell to the Cougars 45-28.

“Cornerstone Christian is a solid team,” Brinkman said. “I was proud of our girls for battling all night. We were down seven at halftime and unfortunately came out slow and had a few mistakes that Cornerstone took advantage of.”

From the field, the Wildcats shot 24% and only made 14% from three. On the glass, Cedar Bluffs was able to pull down 36 rebounds and had 15 steals.

Headid was the top scorer with 11 points and Reade and Addy Sweeney had four. Scoring three points was Maddie Thomas and Alli Benke, Emmy Shanahan and Kiefer had two.

Cedar Bluffs competed in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament this week. Results from the tournament can be found in next week’s newspaper.