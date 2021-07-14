Kellner recognized for service

WAHOO – With his three sons sitting front and center in the Saunders County Courthouse, Jim Kellner was honored for his service with the Veteran of the Month appreciation award on June 8.

Kellner, the second youngest of seven, enlisted in the US Army in 1952 and was then stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. as a 19K tank operator. He soon became somewhat of an expert on tanks after finishing basic and ultimately began teaching new recruits about tank operations as well as maintenance functions.

In 1954, Kellner was honorably discharged. Being the last sibling still on the farm at the time of his father’s death, Kellner took over the farming operation in 1956. Eventually, he met and married Nordine Benes with whom he had three children, Daniel, Anthony and David.

The farm located in the Prague area grew from 280 acres to over 2,600 acres and was passed down to his three sons. The farm raises corn, beans and alfalfa along with a calf-cow operation. Last summer, the Kellners were honored with the Pioneer Family Farm award during the Saunders County Fair.

This award by the Aksarben Foundation goes to farm families throughout the state for owning a farm for over 100 years. The Kellner farm was originally purchased by Kellner’s parents by Filip and Mary Kellner in February 1920.