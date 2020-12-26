Kellner named Nebraska Cattlemen Top Hand

LINCOLN – Nebraska Cattlemen announces the 2020 Top Hand Club. The Top Hand Club consists of Nebraska Cattlemen members who have dedicated time and effort into recruiting new members throughout the year. To be recognized in the Top Hand Club one must sell a minimum of three memberships totally more than $500 in revenue. These eight individuals performed to that level.
Dan Kellner of Weston was named to the Top Hand Club. He sold seven members totaling $930.00
Each Top Hand Club member will receive a custom cap as recognition of their accomplishments. The Top Hand Club recognizes those members that are making an impact sustaining the association.