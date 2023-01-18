Keith buzzer-beater propels Bluejays over Mustangs

ASHLAND – A furious second half back comeback set up the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to win 41-38 on Jan. 13 at home against Raymond Central. Hitting a three to send the Bluejays out victorious was Emma Keith from up top.

“We played pretty hard on the defensive end and we finally hit shots,” A-G Head Coach Dave Hubert said. “We’ve been missing that component of our game. We knew that we had some shooters who could step up and they really did that.”

In the first quarter, A-G jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a layup from Bree Schefdore. A few possessions later, Keith made two free throws to give the Bluejays a 6-3 advantage.

The Mustangs would end the quarter on a 9-2 scoring run, which made it 12-8 in favor of Raymond Central.

Things continued to go the Mustangs’ way in the second with another 11 points. On the other end, A-G got a pair of layups from Schefdore and Keith and finished with just seven points.

Heading into halftime, the Bluejays had a 22-15 hole they had to climb out of.

A-G came out as a completely different team in the third and got points on a turnaround jumper from Alivia Pike and a two in the corner by Jaycee Fangmeyer. The deficit for the Bluejays was trimmed to one at 26-25 on a three from Raeghan Craven.

To close out the third, Keith hit a three to put A-G in front at 31-28.

Both teams went back and forth in the final frame, trading buckets. With just under a minute to go in the game, both teams were tied at 38 apiece.

The Bluejays elected to hold the ball for the last shot. It paid off with Keith getting a wide open three that she sank with 3.2 seconds left on the clock.

Quincy Cotter fired a shot from half court at the buzzer for the Mustangs, but it was off the mark, securing a thrilling win for A-G.

According to Hubert, this was a big win for the Bluejays. They have been in close game after close game over the past several years. He believes his team is now figuring out a way to get over the hump.

“We’ve had close games and I think that has hardened us and helped us,” Hubert said. “I feel like the light has finally switched on for us a little bit. We have upperclassmen now on this team, whereas before we didn’t. We’re hoping this win will be a turning point.”

Scoring 13 points for A-G was Keith and Schefdore had nine. Putting up seven points was Craven, Fangmeyer had six, Pike put up four and Jadah Laughlin ended up with two.

Earlier in the week, the Bluejays went on the road and lost 38-30 at Platteview on Jan. 10. It was a close game throughout until the Trojans went on a 15-10 scoring run to close out the game.

In the contest, A-G ended up with 26 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block. They also shot 31% from the field and a dismal 23% from three.

Schefdore was the top scorer for the Bluejays with eight points and Pike had seven. Both scoring six points were Keith and Craven and Laughlin ended up with three.

This week A-G played at Yutan on Jan. 17. They also have a road game at Syracuse at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.