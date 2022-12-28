Kearney museum displays 1934 WFR engine

KEARNEY — Contained within the walls of a building a few hundred feet west of Kearney’s Archway Monument is another well of history, filtered through the lens of Nebraska’s fire and rescue squads.

The building has housed 100-year-old fire trucks that can still run and drive, others that were the first modern engines in their respective town’s history, and hose carts that predate motorized vehicles altogether. And all of it has a story, said Eric Rasmussen, a rural Waverly resident and former Waverly Fire and Rescue member who helped spearhead an effort to institute the Nebraska Firefighter Museum and Education Center.

“We knew there was a lot of stuff around the state of Nebraska,” Rasmussen said. “There are close to 500 fire departments. There’s a lot of old stuff out there.”

Fire department artifacts cycle through the museum, and newly arrived century-old vehicles fill the floor every October. This year, a piece of Waverly’s past is part of the museum’s array.

It’s a 1934 Ford Model BB that was brought back to Waverly Fire and Rescue in 2020, was spruced up by current Waverly firefighter Aaron Hummel and former WFR Chief Bruce Whitefoot, and led the next year’s Waverlyfest parade when it was road-ready once more.

WFR bought the truck in 1934 and used it until a call to Prairie Home in 1953, when the truck’s engine blew. The Roca fire department bought the engine soon after with the intention of fixing it, but it collected dust instead. Its next home was in Omaha after it was bought for $300 at an auction, and Hummel said it wound up at a museum that displayed Omaha Fire Department memorabilia, where it stayed until 2020.

“(The museum) basically called us up out of the blue and said, ‘We believe this is yours, would you like it back?’” Hummel said.

The City of Waverly purchased the vehicle in 2020 for $5,000, and it wasn’t long before Hummel gave the Firefighter Museum in Kearney a call.

“I said, ‘Guys, I think this would be a great unit to be out there,’ and they were so excited about it,’” Hummel said.

Rasmussen said the Waverly truck easily fit the bill as a Nebraska fire department artifact worthy of showcasing at the museum. The truck is unique for its time period, he said, as most fire apparatuses from the ’30s had open cabs, with no roofs over the operator’s head. He said much larger departments like Lincoln Fire and Rescue didn’t have closed-cab vehicles until the 1950s.

“So, that one’s a closed cab, it’s in nice condition, it’s not all beat up, it’s been well-preserved, it runs, it’s unique,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t think there’s another one quite like that one in the state of Nebraska.”

The chassis used on the Waverly truck, however, was not unique. And its V-8 engine was widely sought after, for the extra power it provided. Rasmussen said six or seven mid-’30s Ford trucks have sat on the museum’s floor, but, still, each one has told of a different Nebraska town from an unrecognizable era.

“Not one of them is the same,” he said. “Not-a-one of them.”

When a fire truck goes out on a call, it fulfills the same responsibility as all of its other fellow fire trucks, Rasmussen said. But each engine that passes through the museum has its quirks. And each one was built to fill the specific needs of its hometown’s fire department — maybe it called for a ladder with access from the side, maybe it needed the juice of a Ford V-8 engine — thereby offering a tidbit of the town’s people of a past time.

“Each one has a story,” he says. “That’s what we’re looking for, so people kind of remember the history of the community. It’s kind of like knowing the history of your grandparents, way back when.”

The Waverly 1934 truck was moved into the museum in October and will stay there until next September, when another historic rescue vehicle will take its place. Hummel said he hopes to have it displayed prominently in Waverly when it returns.

“I think our history is what makes us what we are, and it’s something that needs to be looked at, embraced and remembered,” Hummel said. “I’m just a kid at heart, and I think if you get the opportunity to preserve something like this, I think you’ve got to take advantage of it.