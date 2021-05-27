Jury trial ends in four-month jail sentence

WAHOO – A Valley man was sentenced to four months in jail for an incident that took place more than 18 months ago in Yutan.
On May 17, Jesse R. Blunt, 37, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for one day served for third degree assault. He was convicted in March after a two-day trial.
The incident took place on Sept. 29, 2019 in Yutan while Blunt was visiting a residence there with his fiancé and her sister. In the affidavit filed by Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Carlson, Blunt assaulted his fiance’s sister and his fiancé.
The affidavit stated that witnesses reported Blunt was teasing a two-year-old boy when the boy’s mother asked him to stop. The mother of the boy was the sister of Blunt’s fiance.
The victim reported that Blunt would not stop teasing the child, so she went to pick him up. Blunt began to yell at her and pushed her to the ground. Her sister tried to intervene and Blunt hit and shoved both of them.
The victim collected her belongings and attempted to leave the home at the owner’s request. When she got outside, she noticed several dents in her car that she said were not there before she came to the party. When she yelled at Blunt and accused him of damaging her car, he shoved her down onto the concrete driveway and began choking her. Someone pulled Blunt off of the victim, but a short time later he stomped on her face, she reported.
Blunt also threatened to kill the victim while the incident was taking place, she reported.
The victim’s sister (Blunt’s fiancé), also provided statements that provided similar details of the incident. The deputy observed red marks on the victim’s face, dried blood and scratches to the left ear and a scratch on her neck. The victim refused emergency medical treatment, but later went to a hospital in Omaha for treatment of minor injuries.
Blunt was not at the residence when Carlson arrived after 911 was called. After unsuccessful attempts to contact Blunt, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Blunt plead not guilty in Saunders County Court on Oct. 23, 2019. His case was bound over to District Court six days later. Bond was set at $50,000.
Blunt requested a jury trial, which was scheduled for March 18 and 19, 2021. The prosecution dismissed two counts against Blunt during the trial – criminal mischief and third degree domestic violence.
The jury found Blunt not guilty of strangulation and terroristic threats but guilty of third degree assault.