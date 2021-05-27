Jury trial ends in four-month jail sentence

WAHOO – A Valley man was sentenced to four months in jail for an incident that took place more than 18 months ago in Yutan.

On May 17, Jesse R. Blunt, 37, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for one day served for third degree assault. He was convicted in March after a two-day trial.

The incident took place on Sept. 29, 2019 in Yutan while Blunt was visiting a residence there with his fiancé and her sister. In the affidavit filed by Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Carlson, Blunt assaulted his fiance’s sister and his fiancé.

The affidavit stated that witnesses reported Blunt was teasing a two-year-old boy when the boy’s mother asked him to stop. The mother of the boy was the sister of Blunt’s fiance.

The victim reported that Blunt would not stop teasing the child, so she went to pick him up. Blunt began to yell at her and pushed her to the ground. Her sister tried to intervene and Blunt hit and shoved both of them.