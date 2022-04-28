Jurgensmeier leads Cavaliers at Nebraska Track and Field Fest

PAPILLION- The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track team took part in the Nebraska Track and Field Festival at Papillion-La Vista South High School on April 19. Leading the Cavaliers at the meet that featured 35 schools from all four classes was Kali Jurgensmeier who took first place in the triple jump with a jump of 34-09.75.

Right behind her was teammate Caitlin McGuigan who had a personal record performance. She took second place by going 34-04.75.

Getting second place in the long jump and high jump were Mary Chvatal and Jurgensmeier. Jurgensmeier took silver by clearing 5-02 and Chvatal jumped 16-00.25.

In the 300 meter hurdles competition, Neumann had two medalists. Kinslee Bosak crossed the finish line in third running a 47.95 and Jurgensmeier clocked a 48.02 and got fourth.

Coming in sixth and seventh in the 400 and 200 meter dashes were Jurgensmeier and Teresa Quinn. Jurgensmeier ran a 1:04.41 and then Quinn clocked a 27.7.

The Neumann girls brought along both their 4x100 and their 4x400 meter relays to the meet. They took fifth place in a time of 4:30.20 in the 4x400 and got sixth place running a 53.29 in the 4x100.

On the boy’s side, the Cavaliers top competitor was Connor Schutt. He took third place with a jump of 42-02.50 in the triple jump, was sixth in the high jump clearing 5-10, and got eighth with a mark of 16-00.25 in the long jump.

Beating Schutt in the long jump from Neumann was Kamdyn Swartz who got seventh. He had a personal record jump of 19-04.

On top of the long jump, Swartz competed in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He took fourth place in the 110 meter hurdles clocking a personal record of 15.02 and came in sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles running a 43.19 which was also a record for him.

“Kamdyn’s 110 time was very impressive when you consider that he actually slipped out of the blocks at the start,” Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “Coach Gerdes and I think that he can get into the 14s if he gets a solid start.”

Also competing in the 300 meter hurdles alongside Swartz was Calvin Sassaman. He came in fourth place clocking a 42.42.

Similar to the girl’s team, the boys ran both their 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. Coming in third place was the 4x400 meter team running a 3:38.42 and the 4x100 team got fifth running a 46.71.

“We ran our best 1600m relay time by 3.5 seconds, so I’m very happy with that effort, considering the huge wind the boys were running in,” Rezac said. “We have a chance now to be a top eight team in that event in Class C.”

Members of that relay include Sassaman, Moudry, John Lilly, and Michael Lynch.