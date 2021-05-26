Jurgensmeier, Cav relay teams lead way in Omaha

Neumann’s sprint relay team consisting of freshmen Ela Lanik and Lizzie Lilly and juniors Mary Chvatal and Teresa Quinn posted their best time of the year 51.68, but it was not good enough to medal in a very fast Class C 400-meter relay field.

The boys team finished in a tie for 16th at the meet after scoring 16 points.

Two Cavalier relay teams accounted for 10 of the points.

The Cavaliers two-mile relay team made up of seniors Seth Fairbanks, Andrew Wyllie and Kolten Cada and sophomore Luke Meis combined to finish fifth in the 3200-meter relay, posting a season-best time of 8:22.

Speaking of a season-best time, the Cavaliers mile relay team made up of Fairbanks, Meis, Cada and senior Spencer Wiese turned in a season-best time of 3:25.89 in the event, which was good enough for a third place finish in Class C.

The lone individual medal on the track was turned in by junior Kamdyn Swartz in the 110-meter hurdles.

Swartz posted a career-best time of 15.18 in Friday’s prelims and drew lane five in Saturday’s final. He ran 15.22 in the finals, ending up in third, just four one-hundredths of a second behind event winner Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord High school.