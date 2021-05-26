Jurgensmeier, Cav relay teams lead way in Omaha

OMAHA – The Bishop Neumann girls track and field team finished in 11th place at the Nebraska Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 21-22 after scoring 22 team points.
The Cavaliers got the meet off to a great start on Friday afternoon.
The 3200-meter relay team made up of sophomore Cassie Coufal, senior Alaina Furasek, freshman Caitlin McGuigan and sophomore Kinslee Bosak combined to finish second in the event with a season-best time of 10:06. Hastings St. Cecilia won the event with a time of 9:45. Neumann edged Chase County on the strength of a great anchor leg from Bosak.
Just a few minutes before the two-mile relay, Cavalier junior Kali Jurgensmeier turned in a career-best finish in the triple jump. Her jump of 36-9 was good enough for five points and fourth place.
Jurgensmeier added a pair of medals on Saturday in the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdle events.
She ran a great race in the 300’s, finishing third with a time of 46.29, a career-best for the Cav junior.
Jurgensmeier added a sixth-place finish on Saturday in the 400-meter dash after completing her lap in 60.82.
Jurgensmeier also qualified for the state meet in the high jump. She cleared 5-2 on Saturday morning, but it was not good enough to get her into the medals.
Neumann’s sprint relay team consisting of freshmen Ela Lanik and Lizzie Lilly and juniors Mary Chvatal and Teresa Quinn posted their best time of the year 51.68, but it was not good enough to medal in a very fast Class C 400-meter relay field.
The boys team finished in a tie for 16th at the meet after scoring 16 points.
Two Cavalier relay teams accounted for 10 of the points.
The Cavaliers two-mile relay team made up of seniors Seth Fairbanks, Andrew Wyllie and Kolten Cada and sophomore Luke Meis combined to finish fifth in the 3200-meter relay, posting a season-best time of 8:22.
Speaking of a season-best time, the Cavaliers mile relay team made up of Fairbanks, Meis, Cada and senior Spencer Wiese turned in a season-best time of 3:25.89 in the event, which was good enough for a third place finish in Class C.
The lone individual medal on the track was turned in by junior Kamdyn Swartz in the 110-meter hurdles.
Swartz posted a career-best time of 15.18 in Friday’s prelims and drew lane five in Saturday’s final. He ran 15.22 in the finals, ending up in third, just four one-hundredths of a second behind event winner Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord High school.
Wiese finished just out of the medals in the long jump after finishing with a mark of 20-1.25, good enough for 11th place.
He also finished just one spot out of advancing in the 400-meter dash after recording a time of 51.60 in Friday’s prelims.
Meis turned in a career-performance in the 800-meter run on Saturday finishing 10th with a time of 2:02.68.
The Cavaliers sprint relay team made up of senior Will Kavan, sophomore Ezra Vedral, Wiese and Swartz ended up 10th on Saturday with a time of 44.86.