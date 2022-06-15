Juniors post three wins in Ashland/Waverly Tourney

ASHLAND- The Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues finished off the weekend with a 3-0 mark in the Wahoo/Waverly tournament on June 10 and 11. In their first game on Friday, Wahoo earned a thrilling 7-6 win over Valparaiso and then knocked off Ashland 13-0 and Springfield 7-2 on Saturday.

“We’ve done that now in three out of the seven we played,” Juniors Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “We get down in the first inning and find a way to battle back and win those games. We talked about how we need to show up from the first pitch and not get behind and have to do that. It’s nice to be able to do it when we need to, but I would rather not do that.”

Early on Wahoo fell behind 6-0 to Valparaiso. Playing a big part in Wahoo falling so far back was four walks that came around to score.

The Blues finally got on the board in the bottom of the second. Carson Sabatka started the inning off with a triple to right field and then scored on a single from Nolan Van Slyke to second.

Trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth with one out, a hit by pitch, and then singles from Isaiah Nagle and Grant Ryan loaded the bases. A double by Kael Eddie to center made it a 6-3 ballgame and then a sacrifice fly from Jesse Stebbing and a single from Eli Johnson got Wahoo within one at 6-5.

In the bottom of the fifth with two runners in scoring position, Ryan came up big with a double to centerfield that put the Blues up 7-6.

In relief, Johnston gave up a single and hit two batters to load the bases. He ended up getting out of the mess with a strikeout to help Wahoo pick up the improbable victory.

Coming up with two RBIs and one hit was Eddie and Ryan. VanSlyke and Stebbing both had one run batted in.

Barrett Nelson didn’t record an out and gave up four earned runs. Pitching five innings with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Van Slyke and Johnston went one inning with no earned runs given up and three strikeouts.

Against Ashland the next morning, the Blues were up 2-0 when Wahoo was able to strike for 11 runs to blow the contest wide open.

Sabataka started the rally off with a double to center with one out and then two batters later Jonas Schnakenberg doubled to center scoring two and making it 4-0. The Blues lead soon ballooned out to six with a double from Jake Scanlon and a single from Nelson.

Ashland never quite did figure out Wahoo’s lineup as seven more runs in the inning and 13 altogether crossed home before everything was said and done.

Sabatka dominated on the mound for the Blues in the win with five innings pitched, no earned runs, and one hit given up.

Knocking in three runs on one hit was Schnakenberg and Nelson had one hit and two RBIs. Finishing with at least one hit and one run batted in was Osmera, Nelson, Scanlon, Johnston, Sabatka, Stebbing, Wieting, and Van Slyke.

In the last game of the tournament against Springfield, Wahoo was down 2-0 going to the bottom of the third when they got one run. They continued chipping away at the lead in fourth with a four spot.

Sabataka and Johnston both reached safely to start the fourth on singles to center field. A hit by pitch loaded the bases and then Van Slyke hit a sac fly to right field driving in one runner and tying the game.

A double by Nagle to right field scored Johnston and Osmera and a single to center by Nelson brought home Nelson and pushed the Blues out in front 5-2.

Wahoo added two insurance runs in the sixth with a groundout from Van Slyke and a single from Borchers.

Nelson powered the offense with two hits and two RBIs and finishing with one run batted in apiece were Van Slyke and Borchers. On the mound, Schnakenberg pitched six innings, gave up two earned runs, and had 10 strikeouts and Johnston went one inning and had one strikeout.

The Blues only loss of the week was against Mount Michael 9-6 on the road on June 7.

During the game, the Knight never trailed as they scored one in the first and three in the second. Wahoo battled back with three in the top of the third to get within one, but it wasn’t enough as Mount Michael extended their edge with two in the third and three in the fourth.

Driving in one run and getting one hit were Nagle, Johnston, and Marken, while Nelson had one RBI, but no hits.

Nagle started the game and went one inning giving up four earned runs. In relief, Stebbing went three innings with four earned runs surrendered and Marxen pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

This week the Blues played at home against Omaha Concordia on June 14. They are hosting the Sam Crawford Classic in Wahoo from June 17 through the 19.