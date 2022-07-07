Juniors battle from play in to the title game of league tourney

ASHLAND- In a tough Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament, the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence junior Legion Baseball Team went 3-1 and reached the title game of the tournament. They were able to defeat Crete 8-5 and Hickman 8-7 on June 28, blasted Seward 19-2 on June 29, and then were shutout 3-0 by Mount Michael in the title game on June 30.

Against Crete in the play in game, the juniors used a six run third to pull off a three run victory over the Cardinals.

Waverly’s first run of the game was one run in the bottom of the second. Nolan Maahs tripled to center to start the inning and then came around to score on a ground out from Elijah Russel to the shortstop.

During the next inning, the juniors battled back from an early first out and got two runners on with a walk, and then Bruin Sampson singled to left field. An error on a hit to center from Nate Leininger scored two runs and put Waverly in front 3-0.

The next batter Nolan Maahs was hit by a pitch and Russel grounded out to first driving in James Schmidt. Three straight singles from Zach Schawang, Alex Humphrey, and Hunter Claycomb increased the junior’s edge out to 7-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning and with runners on the corner, the eighth run for Waverly was platted when Crete’s pitcher balked.

Coming up with two RBIs was Russel and Schawang and Claycomb each had one run batted in and at least one hit. Pitching 3.1 innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out two batters was James Schmidt and Tyler Wiexelman went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout, and Brody Phillips pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

In the junior’s second game on Tuesday, they were able to avenge a 9-7 loss from earlier in the year when they took down Hickman by one. The key two to the victory was a late two run surge from Waverly.

The first two runs of the game for the juniors came in the top of the second. Schawang singled to right field with one out and then Nash Peterson homered to right field giving Waverly a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, the juniors were able to come up with their second home run of the game. It was a three run shot to center cranked by Maahs.

A groundout from Nash Peterson drove in Elijah Russel later on in the third and pushed Waverly’s edge out to 6-1.

Despite falling behind by five runs, Hickman didn’t give up and came back with six straight runs to go ahead 7-6.

That lead didn’t last long with Waverly coming in clutch with two runs in the sixth inning to win the game. They were driven in with a single to center with two outs from Nate Leininger.

Leading the juniors with one hit and three RBIs in the victory were Peterson and Maahs, while Leininger had one hit and two runs batted in.

Starting the game for Waverly was Sampson who went four innings, gave up one earned run, and had five strikeouts. Going one inning in relief was Maahs who gave up four earned runs and Hunter Claycomb pitched two innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

In what was supposed to be a tightly contested game in the semifinals, the juniors were able to flex their muscles and blew out top-seeded Seward by 17 runs.

Waverly was able to score in every inning during the game with one in the first, four in the second, five in the third, and two in the fourth. The best inning for the juniors in the game was the fifth where they knocked in seven with a 12-0 edge.

The fifth started out good for the juniors with a hit by pitch, a single from Chase Dittenber, and a walk that loaded the bases. Two runs were knocked in when Drew Koch hit the ball to second and an error was made.

Three more runs were walked in by the Bluejays, and then two were driven in by a single from Humphrey to center increasing Waverly’s run total to 19.

Koch, Humphrey, Maahs, Phillips, and Thoms had two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI and at least one hit were Dittenber, Peterson, Wiexelman, and Schmidt.

Going four innings as the starter with no earned runs and nine strikeouts was Peterson. Thoms went one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

In order to win the league, Waverly would have to knock off another top seed. This time it would have to be the North Division champ, Mount Michael.

With a strong pitching performance from the Knights, it didn’t happen for the juniors as they were shut out. Mount Michael got three runs in the top of the third on a walk with the bases loaded and a single that drove in two to take a lead that stuck throughout.

Finishing with one hit apiece in the loss for Waverly were Thoms, Maahs, Leininger, and Schmidt. Pitching 6.1 innings was Leininger who gave up two earned runs and had six strikeouts, while Claycomb went 0.2 innings and gave up no earned runs.

Waverly’s next games will be in the Area 2 Tournament at Plattsmouth from July 8 through July 12. The winner of the tournament moves on to the Class B State Tournament at Sam Crawford in Wahoo.