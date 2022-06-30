Juniors battle best in the country in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO- The Waverly Empire junior legion team saw some of the most talented teams from across the country at the 17 and under Midwest Premier Tournament in Kansas City from June 23 through June 26. They finished the tournament with a 1-3 record, winning their final contest against Mac N Seitz 17 and under 8-4 on Sunday.

In order to pick up the victory, Waverly had to make a comeback from a 4-0 deficit they had to start the contest.

The juniors wasted no time getting on the board with two runs in the bottom of the first. They got two runners on to start the inning with a single from Brody Phillips to left field and a double from Bruin Sampson to center.

A sacrifice fly from Nate Leininger to right field scored the first run of the game for Waverly and then a walk by Seitz 17 and under drove in the second.

In the second inning, the Empire’s Tyler Wiexelman got on base with a walk. He came around and scored on a single from center field to Hunter Thoms to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Similar to the first and the second inning, Waverly got two runners on with no outs with a single from Nate Leininger and then Nolan Maahs was walked. With two outs, they came around to score on a single to right field from Nash Peterson that put Empire up 5-4.

For the fourth straight inning, Waverly was able to get on the board in the fourth. With two runners on, Leininger grounded out to the shortstop that scored Thoms.

The final two runs of the game were scored for the Empire with a fielder’s choice from Thoms and Sampson singled to left field driving in the other run.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Leininger and Thoms and Peterson both had one hit and drove in two runs. Zach Schawang and Sampson each knocked in one run.

Pitching one inning, giving up five earned runs, and recording two strikeouts was Elijah Russel who was the starter. In relief, Hunter Claycomb pitched two innings, gave up no runs, and had two strikeouts and Thoms went three innings, gave up no runs, and picked up three strikeouts.

In Waverly’s opening game on Friday, the juniors fell to Slammers-Illinois 9-7.

They started the contest off well with two runs in both the first and second inning that gave them a 4-1 lead. They came in on a single from Sampson and a double from Brody Phillips in the first and a fielder choice from Schawang and a single from Sampson to right field.

The biggest inning for Empire in the contest came in the fourth where they scored three runs.

With one on and two outs, Leininger doubled to center scoring one. The final two runs for Waverly were knocked in by a single from Russel and then an error from Phillips giving them a 7-3 lead.

Unfortunately, the lead wasn’t big enough for Empire to hold onto as they gave up one run in the fourth and then five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Knocking in two runs on two hits was Sampson and getting one hit and one RBI was Leininger, Phillips, and Russel. Giving up two earned runs, four strikeouts, and four innings pitched was Sampson, Russel went 0.2 innings, gave up five earned runs, and had two strikeouts, and Schmidt went 0.1 innings and gave up no runs.

Waverly followed up their loss on Thursday, with another defeat at the hands of New York City Rising Stars 6-3 on Friday.

Two of Empire’s runs in the contest came in the first inning of play. Phillips hit in the first one with a double to left field and then came around to score on a hit from Leininger to the shortstop.

After scoring two runs in both the bottom of the second and the third, the Rising Stars were able to go up 4-2.

Waverly got back within one run at 4-3 with one in the fourth. Nolan Maahs doubled to left to give Empire a runner and then he was knocked in on a triple to center.

The Rising Stars responded to the one run by Waverly with one in both the fourth and the fifth inning to make it a three run contest.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI in the loss was Russel, Leininger, and Phillips. Peterson pitched four innings, gave up four earned runs, and had four strikeouts and Maahs pitched one inning and gave up one earned run.

In the Empire’s other two contests of the tournament, they were shut out by YBC 17 and under 7-0 on Friday and Building Champions 17U 9-0 on Saturday.

Wiexelman, Schawang, and Russel picked up the only three hits for Waverly against YBC. Going five innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out three batters was Leininger, while Maahs went 1.1 innings and gave up four earned runs, and Schmidt pitched 0.2 innings and gave up no runs.

Against Building Champions, Sampson had two hits, and Leininger, Russel, and Schawang all had one hit. Going two innings, giving up seven earned runs, and one strikeout was Schawang, and Phillips went two innings, gave up two earned runs, and one strikeout.

This week Waverly will be taking part in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League. The tournament started on June 28 and the Championship game is on June 30 at Mount Michael.