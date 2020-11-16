Journalism students from Yutan honored

YUTAN – Members of the Yutan High School journalism staff recently received news that they had earned the highest award given by the Nebraska High School Press Association (NHSPA).
The NHSPA annually critiques work done by its members in areas of newspapers, yearbook, broadcasting and online and rates those publications as merit, distinction, superior or Cornhusker.
In the newspaper categories, publications are evaluation on coverage, writing, design and photographs/graphics. Judges noted the Chieftain Times for special strengths in the areas of writing and photography to go along with its Cornhusker Award.
Members of the 2019-2020 Chieftain Times staff included Teagan Jacobs, Rachel Pohl, Emma Lloyd, Emily Fisher, Hayley Tarumoto, Brady Timm, Mya Hays, Kaden Hufstedler, Heidi Krajicek, Isaiah Daniell, Kendyl Egr, Christina Kerkman, Kaitlyn Bisaillon, Haley Bedlan, Laycee Josoff and Tristen Honke.
“Our journalism staff puts a lot of time and effort into our newspapers so it’s nice to receive some recognition for that,” said Chieftain Times adviser Rod Henkel. “It’s especially nice to see that the judge appreciated our writing skills since that’s something I try to stress. We also realize its only one person’s opinion, on one day, but he or she must have enjoyed what he saw.”
This marked the fourth time since 2010 that the Chieftain Times has received a Cornhusker Award. Yutan is the only non-Class A school to win a Cornhusker Award, according to Henkel. Awards for fall delivery yearbooks will not be known until later this year.
