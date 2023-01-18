Johnson’s late basket gets Cavs by Raiders

WAHOO – In a defensive slugfest, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team snuck by Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 38-36 on Jan. 10.

The score was tied in the waning moments of the game when Bishop Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens called a timeout to draw up a play. It ended up working to perfection with the Cavaliers finding Jill Johnson wide open under the hoop for what turned out to be the game-winning bucket.

“We have lost three or four games here at the end and we just never made the play,” Ahrens said. “We just wanted to run some clock and take the shot early enough in case we missed it to get a chance. Really we just ran our basic set and got a good shot with Jill.”

To start the game, baskets were hard to come by on both sides. After one quarter of action, Neumann trailed 6-3. The only points for the Cavaliers came on a free throw from Caitlin McGuigan and a basket in the lane at the buzzer by Julia Ingwersen.

Early in the second, Kinslee Bosak and Bridget Whitney both scored on a layup. Neumann trailed almost the entire quarter, until the end. With under a minute, AJ Bosak hit a three and McGuigan knocked down a layup at the buzzer to tie the game at 16.

During the third quarter, the Raiders defense continued to plague the Cavaliers as they held them to five points. Despite this, Neumann only trailed by one at 22-21 with one quarter remaining.

The offense for the Cavaliers started to click in the fourth where they scored 17 points. They got one of their only three treys of the game from Nicole Blum and made enough free throws to secure a two-point win.

“I feel good for the girls because we have worked hard to get to this point,” Ahrens said. “Today we didn’t play great, but you don’t always have to play great to win. They found a way and made enough plays at the end to get it done.”

Neumann shot 15.8% from three and 28.1% from the field. They also forced LV/S-S into 19 turnovers, pulled down 33 rebounds and had 12 steals.

Kinslee Bosak was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with nine, Blum had eight and Johnson ended up with seven. Dropping in six points was McGuigan, both AJ Bosak and Whitney had three and Ingwersen finished with two points.

Next up for Neumann was a road game at Centennial Conference foe Omaha Concordia on Jan. 13. The Cavaliers did a good job keeping the Mustangs in check in a 54-38 victory.

The first quarter ended up making the most difference in the contest with Neumann outscoring Concordia 17-4. From there on out, the Cavaliers fell back on their defense to keep it a double-digit contest the rest of the way.

In typical Neumann fashion, they created 15 turnovers, had 13 assists and 33 rebounds. They were also able to make 35% from the field and 21% from three.

Scoring 13 points and dishing out four assists was Kinslee Bosak. Finishing with 11 points was McGuigan, both Bridget Whitney and Blum had eight and AJ Bosak ended up with seven.

The Cavaliers played at Class A No. 10 Omaha Central on Jan. 17. They return home to take on Lincoln Lutheran at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.