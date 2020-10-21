Johnson reflects on over half a century at Ernie’s

CERESCO – After 56 years of employment at Ernie’s in Ceresco, Harlan Johnson is retiring.

On Oct. 13, Johnson was honored with a luncheon for his retirement. While he hasn’t turned over his keys yet, Johnson said that he has plenty to do despite retiring.

After over half of a century at the furniture store, Johnson has done a lot in that time.

After returning from the Vietnam War and six years of service in the U.S. Army in 1964, Johnson began a job in the delivery department at Ernie’s with his brother Merlin. At the time, Johnson said there was very little work in the area, so Ernie’s it was.

Luckily, at the same time Johnson began his work at Ernie’s, he met his future wife, Sharon who worked at the office. In 1967, the couple was married.

Johnson oversaw the delivery department for 31 years and, after having his first grandchild, he retired from delivery in 2000 to stock the sales floor at the furniture shop.

Johnson was the last employee besides family members still working at Ernie’s who worked under the founder of the store, Ernie Swanson. He said that the biggest change between 1964 to now was the technological advances.