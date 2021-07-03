Johnson hired as Raymond Central interim superintendent

Since she’s been hired she’s worked with Joel as well as other members of the school board and staff to get caught up. Johnson said everyone has been very gracious and helpful so far. It has been important for Johnson to work with Joel to learn more about what is going on with the district at the moment.

“The district is very pleased with the progress they’ve made in a couple of different areas and we want to make sure that we keep that momentum moving forward,” Johnson said.

According to a press release announcing Johnson’s employment, the school board will continue with Grundmeyer Leader Services to find a long-term superintendent in October.

At the moment Johnson hasn’t established any official goals, but her informal goals include continuing the district’s progress with the 2025 Vision comprehensive plan, facilities upgrade and opportunities to build on STEM and leadership skills within the staff and administration.

Johnson also is looking forward to working with everyone she has met so far, working on different initiatives and creating relationships with five communities the district serves.