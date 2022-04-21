Jessen powers Chieftains to second place finish at home invite

YUTAN- For the second time this year, the Yutan track team competed at home, this time in the Yutan Invite on April 12. Behind two first place finishes by Josh Jessen, the Yutan boys got second place with 115 points and the Chieftain girls took sixth place with 35 points.

Jessen’s two wins at the invite came in the 100 and the 200 meter dashes. He ran an 11.07 in the 100 meter dash and then a personal record of 22.03 in the 200 meter dash.

The other first place finisher for the Chieftains was Derek Wacker in the discus competition. He took the gold with a toss of 129-09.

In the 4x100 meter relay, the Yutan boys were able to knock off Lincoln Lutheran by 35 tenths of a second for first. The time that Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin, Jessen, and Jett Arensburg ran was 46.17.

Taking second place for the Chieftains in the 1,600 meter run was Carter Tichota who lost by less than a second to Logan Lebo of Lincoln Lutheran. He clocked a personal record of 5:09.88.

In the 110m meter hurdles, Conor McCallister finished in a personal record time. He ran a 17.62 which helped him get second place.

The 4x800 meter relay team was also able to take home a silver medal. Wacker, Tichota, Isaac Kult, and Nash Braymen were able to clock a 9:18.60.

Gabi Tederman was the top finisher for Yutan on the girl’s side. She took first place in the 800 meter run in a personal record time of 2:34.87.

On top of getting first in the 800, Tederman also medaled in the pole vault. She took second place in the event by clearing 8-00.

Taking third place in the 4x400 meter relay were Tederman, Alyssa Husing, Kendyl Egr, and McKenna Jones. They clocked a time of 4:44.94.

This week the Chieftains are headed to the Twin River Invite on April 18. The complete results from the Yutan Invite can be found below.

Yutan Track Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 3. Jett Arensberg 11.63; Girls 100 meter dash- 10. Ella Watts 14.04, 20. Grace Jones 15.71; Boys 200 meter dash- 7. Derek Wacker 23.72; Girls 200 meter dash- 6. Heidi Krajicek 29.08, 9. Ella Watts 29.46, 13. Alyssa Husing 30.05; Boys 400 meter dash- 3. Nash Braymen 55.26, 5. AJ Arensburg 56.40, 9. Isaac Kult 58.95; Girls 400 meter dash- 5. McKenna Jones 1:09.04; Boys 800 meter dash- 4. Carter Tichota 2:17.67; Girls 800 meter run- 12. Loganne Barta 3:04.19; Boys 1,600 meter run- 17. Bryce Kolc 6:28.39; Boys 3,200 meter run- 14. Bryce Kolc 14:07.37, 15. Ethan Eggen 14:14.62, 16. Seth Janecek 14:39.47; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 7. Christian Perry 19.08, 8. Drew Krajicek 19.82; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 11. Alexis Polak 19.93; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 5. Conor McAllister 48.81, 6. Jett Arensburg 49.08, 10. Drew Krajicek 53.97; Boys 4x400 meter relay- 3. Yutan (Lucas Bussing, Josh Jessen, Nash Brayman, and Derek Wacker) 3:47.58; Girls 4x100 meter relay- 5. Yutan (Alexis Polak, Heidi Krajicek, Zoie Nielsen, and Ella Watts) 57.42; Boys shot put- 10. Gavin Kube 37-06.50; 13. Max Peterson 34-10.75; Girls shot put- 8. Heidi Krajicek 29-03.50, 12. Zoie Nielsen 25-11.75, 18. Grace Jones 20-02.75; Boys discus- 7. Ethan Pehrson 97-11, 10. Drake Trent 84-02; Girls discus- 7. Zoie Nielsen 90-01, 16. Grace Jones 47-09; Boys high jump- 3. Jett Arensburg 6-00; Girls high jump- 3. Jett Arensburg 6-00; Girls high jump- 6. McKenna Jones 4-08; Boys pole vault- 5. Jesse Kult 8-06, 5. Max Egr 8-06; Girls pole vault- 6. Loganne Barta 6-00; Boys long jump- 7. Cole Smith 18-01.50, 11. Nolan Timm 17-02.50, 14. Jason Neukirk 16-10.50; Girls long jump- 5. Alyssa Husing 14-00, 12. Alexis Polak 12-07; Boys triple jump- 6. Cole Smith 37-06; Girls triple jump- 5. Ella Watts 30-01.