Jessen powers Chieftains to second place at Concordia Invite

SEWARD- Behind several first place finishes from Josh Jessen, the Yutan boys track team ended up taking home second place with 54 points in the Forrest division of the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge at Concordia University in Seward on March 18.

Jessen walked away from the meet as the champion in both the 60 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. He won the 60 by posting a 7.38 in prelims and then ran a 7.28 in the finals. That win helped propel him to another great performance in the 200 where he broke the tape in a time of 23.86.

The final medal for Jessen at the meet came in the 4x400 meter relay where he along with teammates Derek Wacker, Isaac Kult, and Nash Braymen teamed up to get second overall in a time of 3:44.58.

In the throwing events, Wacker took second place in the Discus with a toss of 140-02 and Drake Trent got fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41-03. Will Peterson came in 11th place in the shot throwing it 39-01.50 and Trent got 13th in the discus finishing with a heave of 105-02.

Braymen had the highest finish for the Chieftains in the jumps going 18-11 in the long jump to get fourth place. Taking seventh in the high jump by clearing 5-08 was Jett Arensberg and Isaac Kult got 14th in the triple jump with a mark of 33-10.

On the track, Carter Tichota was able to set personal records in both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs. He took fourth in the 800 in a time of 2:18.06 and was seventh in the mile crossing the line in 5:19.42.

Leading Yutan with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash was Braymen. He fought through a crowded field of 38 competitors to get third in a time of 56.19.

In the longest event on the track, Seth Janecek was able to secure a top ten finish in the 3,200 meter run by getting ninth overall and running a 13:20.05.

Also bringing a few athletes to the Concordia Invite was the Yutan girls. Overall, they didn’t end up scoring any points but got valuable experience against very tough competition in their own class.

Laycee Josoff had the best performance for the Chieftains in the 60 meter hurdles. She just missed out on finals by getting ninth place in a time of 11.16.

Taking 11th place in the 60 meter dash for Yutan was Heidi Krajicek who ran an 8.84. Five spots back of her in 16th place was Ella Watts in a time of 9.02.

Watts also took part in the 200 meter dash for the Chieftains. Just like in the 60, she ended up getting 11th place, this time running a 31.64.

In the long jump, Watts and Josoff were neck and neck with each other. Taking 11th was Watts for the third time with a jump of 14-02 and Josoff got 12th by jumping 14-01.75.

Krajicek was the lone competitor for Yutan in the girls shot put. She battled hard and ended up getting 21st overall with a throw of 27-03.

This week the Chieftains are in Valley at the Douglas County West Invite on March 24.