Jessen, Josoff leads Chieftains at invitational

GENOA – The Yutan track and field teams hit the road to compete in the annual Twin River Invitational on April 22.
The boys team finished in a tie for fourth at the meet after posting 55 team points.
Junior sprinter Josh Jessen saw his season-long win streak in the 200-meter dash come to an end. He finished second behind Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola in the event after finishing with a time of 23.20.
Jessen was able to win the 100-meter dash winning in a photo finish with a time of 11.30.
Teammate Conor McAllister added a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 18.80. McAllister also added a sixth-place finish in the 300’s (50.10).
Junior Isaac Kult added eight points to the team total after finishing runner-up in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:17.
Kult also ran a leg on the Chieftains mile relay team which ended up third at the meet with a time of 3:54. Joining Kult on the team were Jessen, Nash Brayman and Derek Wacker.
Senior Dillon Mahrt added a fourth-place medal in the pole vault after clearing 9-6.
Cole Smith finished fifth in the long jump (17-6.75) and Jason Smith finished fifth in the discus (116-10).
The girls team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 50 team points.
Sophomore hurdler Laycee Josoff scored eight points at the meet after posting a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdle event (17.70). She also added a runner-up finish in the 300-meter hurdle event after breaking the tape with a time of 54.40.
Josoff also ran on the Chieftains sprint relay team which finished fourth at the meet with a time of 55.40. Haley Kube, Christina Kerkman and Heidi Krajicek also ran on the relay team.
The Chieftains also piled up 23 points in the shot put and discus events.
Freshman Ellie Lloyd won the discus event after posting a season-best mark of 110-5. She also finished fifth in the in the shot put (29-4.5).
Junior Heidi Krajicek added a third-place medal in the shot put (30-0.75).
Freshman Maura Tichota finished fourth and Lilly Watson finished sixth in the discus event.
Kerkman (triple jump) and Bella Tederman (pole vault) also added medals at the meet.
All times on the track were recorded manually with stopwatches.