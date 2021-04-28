Jessen, Josoff leads Chieftains at invitational

GENOA – The Yutan track and field teams hit the road to compete in the annual Twin River Invitational on April 22.

The boys team finished in a tie for fourth at the meet after posting 55 team points.

Junior sprinter Josh Jessen saw his season-long win streak in the 200-meter dash come to an end. He finished second behind Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola in the event after finishing with a time of 23.20.

Jessen was able to win the 100-meter dash winning in a photo finish with a time of 11.30.

Teammate Conor McAllister added a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 18.80. McAllister also added a sixth-place finish in the 300’s (50.10).

Junior Isaac Kult added eight points to the team total after finishing runner-up in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:17.

Kult also ran a leg on the Chieftains mile relay team which ended up third at the meet with a time of 3:54. Joining Kult on the team were Jessen, Nash Brayman and Derek Wacker.

Senior Dillon Mahrt added a fourth-place medal in the pole vault after clearing 9-6.