Jessen, four other Chieftains ready for state meet

LOUISVILLE – The Yutan track and field teams traveled to Louisville to take part in the Class C-2 District Championship meet on a great day to compete at Louisville High School on May 13.

Five Chieftain athletes

will compete at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on May 22-23 in Omaha.

Yutan junior Josh Jessen will compete in three events in Omaha.

Jessen finished with a silver medal at the district meet after running second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 in Louisville.

He also added a runner-up

finish in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line with a time of 23.01.

Jessen teamed with senior Dillon Mahrt and juniors Nash Brayman and Isaac Kult to get in as an additional qualifier in the mile relay. The team finished third in the event in Louisville after posting a season-best time of

3:35.

Freshman Haley Kube finished runner-up in the pole vault and will compete in her first ever state championship after clearing 7-4.

Freshmen discus competitors Ellie Lloyd and Maura Tichota just missed out on qualifying for the state meet after finishing 4-5 with marks of 107-3 and 106-4 in the event.

