Jessen earns two gold medals, leads Chieftains in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Yutan track and field teams traveled to Arlington to take part in the final regular season meet of the season on May 7.

Intermittent sunshine and calm conditions presented the athletes with good conditions to compete on Friday afternoon.

The boys team ended up seventh at the meet after scoring 41.5 points.

Junior sprinter Josh Jessen scored 20 of them in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

Jessen won 100 with a time of 11.29 and then came back to win the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.11.

Senior Dillon Mahrt also added a medal in the 200, finishing fifth with a time of 24.64.

Hurdlers Conor McAllister and Jett Arensberg added medals in the hurdle events. McAllister ended up sixth in the 110’s with a time of 18.45 and Arensberg finished sixth in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 48.07.

Chieftains Joey Benjamin, Mahrt, Nate Rupp and Zach Krajicek combined to turn in the top relay performance for the Chieftains. The quartet finished third with a time of 48.24.