Jessen earns pair of medals in Omaha

OMAHA – Yutan junior Josh Jessen captured a pair of medals after returning to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships after a year away.

Jessen competed in Omaha as a freshman in 2019, competing in the 100-meter dash, but failed to qualify for the finals.

Jessen proved that he was one of the fastest men in the state in Class C after finishing fifth in both the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

Jessen scored four points in the 100-meter dash after posting a career-best time of 11.04 in the event.

He also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 22.70.

Saturday afternoon Jessen returned to the track to team with Nash Brayman, Dillon Mahrt and Isaac Kult in the 1600-meter relay. The quartet ended up in 13th place despite turning in a season-best performance of 3:34.

Yutan freshman Haley Kube was the lone female competitor to qualify for the Chieftains.

Kube qualified for the state meet in the pole vault, but failed to clear the opening height of 8-feet.

