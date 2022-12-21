Jespersen sworn in, fills Cockerill’s council seat

WAVERLY — By the end of the Waverly City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, a new face sat on one end of the table.

David Jespersen took the oath of office during the meeting alongside council incumbent Abbey Pascoe and was sworn into the Ward 1 seat that he won in the November general election, after Andy Cockerill chose not to run for re-election.

Jespersen ran for the seat uncontested and received 579 votes, according to final election results presented at the meeting.

He said he has sought out ways to “give back” to the city since his family moved to Waverly from Lincoln about five years ago. He has three children who are students at Waverly School District 145 schools, and his family chose Waverly because of its safety and welcoming community.

“I like the idea that (my kids) can hop on their bikes, and I don’t worry about them riding around town,” he said.

Since his family moved to Waverly, Jespersen has ingrained himself in the community through work with the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund and serving on the Waverly Planning Commission.

“And when this opportunity came forward, I jumped at it,” Jespersen said. “I’m excited that I earned my spot on (the council), and I’m ready to get started to help out.”

He said his time on the planning commission gave him a broad understanding of Waverly’s demographics and its trajectory as it prepares for more growth, especially as the city has been updating its comprehensive plan.

“I feel like I have a better grasp of what we want, what we need and what we have,” he said. “And now it’s a matter of kind of blending all that together to move forward.”

He said as he considers the state of the city, he doesn’t see any need for immediate reversals of course.

“I think it’s continued improvement,” he said. “There’s nothing that I would necessarily change right off the bat. There’s just opportunities I see to grow.”

One of the most pressing needs, he said, is to bring more amenities and commercial businesses to town. He said as Waverly continues its growth, people will expect to be able to shop for household items and have dinner options without having to drive to Lincoln. He said he was in support of the Waverly Aquatic Center project as a major public amenity project.

“But I think the next key movement needs to be finding ways and locations that commercial businesses can come in, because I think Waverly is ready to support those businesses,” Jespersen said.

Beyond that, he said he has some “simple” ideas for improvements that could be implemented over time.

“I think we start small, but we look big, and I think the sky’s the limit for the city,” he said.

Pascoe also took the oath of office after defeating Adam Goodman 419 votes to 247 to retain her seat representing Ward 2.

>> In other city council news, Cockerill served at his final meeting last Tuesday. The council passed a resolution thanking Cockerill for his service to the city and for “contributing to the direction and development of Waverly.”