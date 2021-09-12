Jelinek is winner in NDA’s annual poultry photo contest

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Poultry Photo contest. The annual contest, open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state, highlights the diversity of the poultry industry in Nebraska.

“At NDA, we enjoy opportunities to work with youth in Nebraska to start conversations about agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The 4-H and FFA members who entered our photo contest this year submitted colorful and creative photos to let all of us see some of the many different breeds and varieties of poultry being raised in Nebraska.”

NDA is displaying the winning photos online in a 2022 calendar that includes information on biosecurity measures that backyard poultry owners should take to keep their flocks healthy.

The students who submitted winning photos include Noah Jelinek of Waverly.

NDA teammates judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.

The 2022 calendar with the winning photographs can be viewed and downloaded from NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian