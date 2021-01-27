Jays snap Chieftain win streak

YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team improved to 7-5 with a huge win over Palmyra on Jan. 22.

Prior to playing the Panthers, Yutan took a difficult loss at home against Saunders County rival Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 19.

Yutan got off to a slow start, fell behind 30-14 at the half and never recovered while suffering their first loss in six games by a score of 54-34.

The youthful Chieftains struggled taking care of the ball and turned it over 24 times against the Bluejays.

They also made just 11-of-39 from the field and 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

Freshman Haley Kube led the Chieftains with eight points and added five assists.

Freshman Maura Tichota added four points and five rebounds.

Freshman Maycee Hays and junior Heidi Krajicek each scored five points against Ashland-Greenwood.

Yutan got right back into the win column at home against the Panthers on Friday night.

Yutan limited the visiting Panthers to just three first half points and went on to the big 48-24 victory. The 24-point win was the biggest win of the season for first-year Coach Clay Carlton and the Chieftains.