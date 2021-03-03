Jays deal Warriors upset loss in District Final

WAHOO - A combination of shock and heartbreak swept across the Wahoo High School gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors were denied a fifth straight trip to the state tournament by the Pierce Bluejays. The 11th seeded Jays built a big lead and then hung on for a 53-45 win over the Warriors on Feb. 27.
The two teams have a rich recent history on the football field, but had not met up on the basketball floor since 2000 when the Warriors lost to the Jays 64-60 in the Class C-1 state title contest.
Saturday’s game was a physical, defensive battle where offensive possessions were valued as much as a full tank of gas on a Friday night.
In front of a frenzied inti-
mate crowd at Wahoo High School, the Warriors led 6-4 after four minutes.
Behind a relentless man-to-man switching defense and attention to detail on the defensive glass, the Bluejays went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter and led 13-6 after eight minutes.
The teams traded blows in a physical second quarter and after 16 minutes the Jays went into the locker room with a 23-18 advantage.
A key stretch in the first half came when 6-foor-5 sophomore Ben Brahmer went to the bench with his
second foul with 4:28 left in the second quarter with the Bluejays up six points.
The Bluejays leading scorer remained on the bench the remainder of the first half, but the Warriors were not able to take advantage and went into the locker room down still down by five.
The Bluejays outscored the home team 15-10 in the third quarter and were able to open up a 15-point lead in the third quarter before settling on a 10-point lead into the final eight minutes.
The Warriors ramped up the full court pressure and got a trio of 3-point makes from sophomore Owen Hancock to get back into the game.
Wahoo cut the Pierce lead to 49-45 on a layup by junior Myles Simon, but the Warriors would not be able to get any closer as five 3-pointers missed their mark over the last 1:05 of the game.
“We just did not play very well today. Give Pierce a lot of credit for that. They are very athletic and defended us well and they beat us badly on the glass. We just could never find a rhythm offensively,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Wahoo got killed on the boards (36-21) and shot just 33 percent from the field, including a 6-for-25 performance from behind the 3-point line.
Hancock led Wahoo in scoring with 14 points. Senior Trevor Kasischke added 11 points and freshman Marcus Glock also finished in double-figures with 10.