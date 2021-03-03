Jays deal Warriors upset loss in District Final

second foul with 4:28 left in the second quarter with the Bluejays up six points.

The Bluejays leading scorer remained on the bench the remainder of the first half, but the Warriors were not able to take advantage and went into the locker room down still down by five.

The Bluejays outscored the home team 15-10 in the third quarter and were able to open up a 15-point lead in the third quarter before settling on a 10-point lead into the final eight minutes.

The Warriors ramped up the full court pressure and got a trio of 3-point makes from sophomore Owen Hancock to get back into the game.

Wahoo cut the Pierce lead to 49-45 on a layup by junior Myles Simon, but the Warriors would not be able to get any closer as five 3-pointers missed their mark over the last 1:05 of the game.

“We just did not play very well today. Give Pierce a lot of credit for that. They are very athletic and defended us well and they beat us badly on the glass. We just could never find a rhythm offensively,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

Wahoo got killed on the boards (36-21) and shot just 33 percent from the field, including a 6-for-25 performance from behind the 3-point line.

Hancock led Wahoo in scoring with 14 points. Senior Trevor Kasischke added 11 points and freshman Marcus Glock also finished in double-figures with 10.

