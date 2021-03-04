Jail sentence given for drug charge

WAHOO – An Omaha man was sentenced to 14 months in jail for an incident involving drugs that took place in Yutan.
Tyler Dodge, 27, of Omaha, was sentenced on Feb. 1 by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin after a plea arrangement was reached.
Dodge was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020 in Yutan and initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute, possession of money used to facilitate delivery of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yutan Police Officer Terry Luthy observed Dodge at the Cubby’s gas station in Yutan at about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020 after he had been notified of a possible impaired driver on Highway 92.
In his cruiser, Luthy followed Dodge as he pulled into the gas station and noted he did not observe any signs of impairment. As Dodge began fueling his vehicle, Luthy discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Lincoln.
As Luthy took Dodge into custody, Dodge informed the police officer he had marijuana in his possession. A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs not in Dodge’s name, drug paraphernalia and stolen credit cards and social security cards. Luthy noted in the arrest affidavit that the items “appeared to be used for the distribution of narcotics.”
Dodge told Luthy the items were his, and also informed the police officer that he was on pre-trial probation for federal charges in Douglas County.
The next day, Dodge was in Saunders County Court, where Judge Andrew Lange set bond for Dodge at $50,000, but the defendant was allowed to pay 10%. Public Defender Thomas Klein was appointed to represent Dodge on Dec. 14.
The case was bound over to District Court on Jan. 19 and Dodge was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money used to facilitate delivery of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving under $500.
During a preliminary hearing, the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving were dropped.
During an arraignment hearing on Feb. 1, Dodge entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance under a plea agreement that dropped the rest of the charges with prejudice. The defendant waived a presentence investigation and was sentenced immediately to 14 months in jail, with credit for 59 days time served.