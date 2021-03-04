Jail sentence given for drug charge

WAHOO – An Omaha man was sentenced to 14 months in jail for an incident involving drugs that took place in Yutan.

Tyler Dodge, 27, of Omaha, was sentenced on Feb. 1 by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin after a plea arrangement was reached.

Dodge was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020 in Yutan and initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute, possession of money used to facilitate delivery of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yutan Police Officer Terry Luthy observed Dodge at the Cubby’s gas station in Yutan at about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020 after he had been notified of a possible impaired driver on Highway 92.

In his cruiser, Luthy followed Dodge as he pulled into the gas station and noted he did not observe any signs of impairment. As Dodge began fueling his vehicle, Luthy discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Lincoln.