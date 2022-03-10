Jahde stepping down as head coach of East Butler

BRAINARD – For the last 11 seasons, the face of the East Butler boys basketball program has been Greg Jahde. After turning the program around during his time on the sideline, he is hanging up the whistle as head coach to follow his daughter’s high school basketball career.

“It’s something that I contemplated after last season already,” Jahde said. “The big motivating factor behind all of this was my daughter being a freshman at David City. I knew she was going to be playing basketball, but I wasn’t sure what her role would be.”

His daughter Meagan ended up climbing up the roster and became a starter for a Scout squad who finished 19-5 and made a subdistrict championship appearance. She was the third leading scorer for David City with 5.4 points a game.

“I never necessarily envisioned her being a starter as a freshman,” Jahde said. “I decided to roll the dice and coach this year yet. I knew we had a young inexperienced team and I wanted to coach them up and do the best I could with them. That way the next coach who took over for me wasn’t being left high and dry.”

Seeing his daughter play as much as she did and having to miss some of the games because of the Scouts and Tigers conflicting schedules made his decision much easier to make.

“Early in the season me and Meagan’s schedule conflicted a lot,” Jahde said. “That kind of made my decision a little bit easier. It just felt like now was the right time to do it.”

Jahde stated that he had been hinting that he might be stepping down for a little while now, but officially told his team he wouldn’t be back after their last game of the season against Riverside in the D1-3 Subdistrict Tournament. He said the response from the players has been very receptive.

“They totally understand and I even had a few of the boys come up to me the day after our last game and say I appreciate everything that you’ve done and understand why you’re doing this,” Jahde said. “It was nice to hear the support from the kids. Sometimes they don’t fully understand everything that goes into it. This group has got a good head on their shoulders.”

Looking back on his tenure as the head coach, Jahde had two teams that stuck out to him. It was the 2016-17 squad that finished 16-9 and played for a district title and the 2019-20 group that also played for a district championship and went 14-9. In both instances, the Tigers ended up losing, but gave the higher seated Guardian Angels Central and North Platte St. Patricks a run for their money.

Despite stepping down as the boys basketball coach, Jahde stated he will remain the head coach of the Blue River softball team, which is a coop between East Butler, David City and Shelby-Rising City, and will also continue to be the activities director at East Butler.

In terms of finding a new coach, Jahde stated he believes he will be helping in the process. With basketball just ending for the Tigers, he also said the school is in no rush to fill the position.

“I will be involved with discussions with it, but I won’t be the one who makes the final decision,” Jahde said. “I don’t think we’re in any big hurry to make that final decision, and if it goes longer than we want, I can certainly get things set up for the summer.”

With a new chapter in the East Butler boys basketball program looming in the near future, Jahde said this group will have a lot of experience coming back. If they can develop some depth, which is something they struggled with this season, it could be a very good team.

“I would like to see this team be a team that finishes above .500 and maybe in the upper 25% of the conference,” Jahde said. “We do return a lot of experience, but the big thing is the team has to develop depth which was a problem for this year’s team too.”