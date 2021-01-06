Jaguars end Raider win streak at 7

MEAD – The tenth-ranked Mead Raiders endured their first loss of the season on Dec. 30 while competing in the Mead Holiday Tournament.

The Raiders were defeated by Howells-Dodge 60-15, falling to 7-1 on the season.

Prior to falling to the Jaguars on Wednesday night, the Raiders earned a hard-fought 46-34 victory over the Osceola Bulldogs on Dec. 28.

The Raiders controlled the first half and took a 22-14 lead into the locker room.

Osceola came out the aggressor in the third quarter and scored 17 points against the Raiders and was able to close the gap to 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

A pair of key fourth quarter 3-pointers from junior Emily Hebenstreit allowed the home team to escape with the 46-34 victory.

“Coming off Christmas break and the NSAA moratorium you never know what to expect. But despite a turnover problem in the third quarter, I thought our ladies did a great job of playing hard and executing until the end of the game,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.

Hebenstreit scored a game-high 28 points for the Raiders and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.