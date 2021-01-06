Jaguars end Raider win streak at 7

MEAD – The tenth-ranked Mead Raiders endured their first loss of the season on Dec. 30 while competing in the Mead Holiday Tournament.
The Raiders were defeated by Howells-Dodge 60-15, falling to 7-1 on the season.
Prior to falling to the Jaguars on Wednesday night, the Raiders earned a hard-fought 46-34 victory over the Osceola Bulldogs on Dec. 28.
The Raiders controlled the first half and took a 22-14 lead into the locker room.
Osceola came out the aggressor in the third quarter and scored 17 points against the Raiders and was able to close the gap to 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
A pair of key fourth quarter 3-pointers from junior Emily Hebenstreit allowed the home team to escape with the 46-34 victory.
“Coming off Christmas break and the NSAA moratorium you never know what to expect. But despite a turnover problem in the third quarter, I thought our ladies did a great job of playing hard and executing until the end of the game,” said Mead Coach Lyle Havelka.
Hebenstreit scored a game-high 28 points for the Raiders and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Emily Hebenstreit provided a huge offensive performance, which really sparked us and got everyone else involved,” Havelka added.
The Raiders shot 47 percent from the field, including 14-of-27 from inside the 3-point line.
Junior Emily Quinn added nine points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Junior Bailey Langemeier scored six points and added four rebounds against the Bulldogs.
After a snowstorm postponed play on Dec. 29, the Raiders returned to action on Dec. 30 against a talented Howells-Dodge club.
The Raiders fell behind 21-4 after one quarter and never recovered while falling to the Jaguars by a score of 60-15.
The Raiders shot just 17 percent from the field and were limited to just four points in the second half.
“This is a game you learn from, forget about, and move on. No one likes to lose a game this way, but we have we have a lot of season left, and we can still reach our goals,” said Havelka.
Hebenstreit and senior Becca Halbmaier combined to score 12 of the 15 Raider points.