‘It takes a village’: Ceresco family prepares for daughter’s third heart surgery

CERESCO – Breanna Killin prefers not to think about the sad things, or the things that could go wrong. It wouldn’t do her any good.

Those thoughts would be hard to resist for most people in her shoes. Her daughter, Kynzlee, was born in October 2020 with a form of congenital heart disease called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means that only the right side of Kynzlee’s heart was functional at birth.

At five days old, Kynzlee had her first open heart surgery, which Killin said was done to attach Kynzlee’s pulmonary veins to the back of her heart. The second surgery happened at seven months.

Now, Kynzlee needs a third surgery to repair the same veins, which have begun to narrow and have constricted blood flow. Two cardiac shunts need to be removed, too.

“The whole goal is to open up those veins that have been causing so many issues,” Killin said.

But finding a surgeon to take on Kynzlee’s case was a challenge. Killin and Kynzlee’s father, Mark Jones, called hospitals all over the country and were turned down over and over. The surgery was too risky, they were told.

They called Boston Children’s Hospital, their last resort.

“Doctors told us, if they don’t take her, you’re at the end of the road,” Killin said.

They were told ‘no’ again. But Killin and Jones kept looking. Killin is a member of an online group for parents of “heart warriors” – children born with congenital heart disease (CHD) – and she was referred to a Houston-based pediatric surgeon as a possibility. She got the surgeon’s phone number, and he ordered a CT scan for Kynzlee to be done in Omaha.

“And we found out on Jan. 13, literally as we were boarding a plane, that they were going to do the surgery,” Killin said.

“We are so relieved that we finally found a surgeon that’s willing to do the surgery. But at the same time, the risks and the what-ifs … it’s a lot.”

The surgery is scheduled for March 24 at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, and the family has been trying to raise money to cover the costs of their stay while Kynzlee recovers, which could last longer than a month. A pancake feed fundraiser was held at Ceresco United Methodist Church on March 5, and a GoFundMe has raised about $2,000 of its goal of $5,000.

Killin said the support from the Ceresco community has been “breathtaking.”

“It definitely takes a village to get through something like this,” she said. “So many people have been thinking of us or praying for us for so long, and we had no idea.”

Killin’s mood lifted when Kynzlee was brought to sit on her lap at the March 5 fundraiser. They both wore shirts that said “#TeamKynzlee” on the back. It’s her daughter’s positivity that helps her stay strong.

“I have to stay positive because my baby, who has been through more than most adults, is happy all the time and is defying odds all the time,” Killin said. “She defies odds with every breath that she takes. And if she can smile through all of that, I have no excuse.”

Until recently, Kynzlee had to eat using a feeding tube. Killin said even a droplet of food on Kynzlee’s lip would make her throw up. But over time, Kynzlee “has just taken off,” Killin said. She doesn’t eat with a feeding tube anymore.

Killin made a Facebook page that provides updates on Kynzlee’s health and spreads awareness for congenital heart disease. Killin said many people don’t realize that one in every 100 babies is born with the condition.

The Facebook page is named “Kynzlee The Warrior.”

“She is absolutely a warrior,” Killin said. “The strongest warrior I’ve ever met.”

