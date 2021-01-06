Interest in COVID-19 vaccine increases

WAHOO – As of Monday, nearly 450 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district, which includes Saunders County.

The health department reported on Monday that 448 individuals have been vaccinated. Three Rivers has also provided 330 immunizations to community partners to vaccinate individuals as well.

The vaccination plan laid out by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is being followed by Three Rivers, according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.

“We have had a lot of interest in individuals wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please know that we are working through our phases and tiers as quickly as we can,” said Uhing. “Please be patient with us as we only have a limited amount of vaccine at this time.”

The state changed the priority for Nebraskans over the age of 75, moving this group up to Phase 1B. Phase 1B will begin with people over the age of 75, followed by workers in critical industries who are unable to work remotely. DHHS said in a statement on Monday that vaccinations in Phase 1B are projected to begin later this month as supplies become available.