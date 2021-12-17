In matchup of Scheefs Warriors dominate Raiders

WAHOO- On Dec. 9, the Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo Boys Basketball Team earned a convincing victory over Logan-View/Scribner-Snyder 74-34 at Wahoo High School. It was also the second win for Kevin Scheef over his son Jake Scheef who is the Head Coach of the Raiders.

“This was a game in which we were able to get a number of guys some decent minutes, which was nice to see,” Kevin Scheef said. “I thought we moved the ball well offensively, and our pressure on the defensive side caused them some problems.”

Early on, L-V/S-S kept the score relatively close and only found themselves down 9-5. That all changed as they were outscored 17-0 to end the first.

Garrett Grandgenett had several steals and layups and also a made three, while Marcus Glock and Myles Simon both contributed with baskets underneath during this run.

To begin the second quarter, Glock had a steal and layup that put the Warriors up by 25. Later on, Owen Hancock scored on an easy layup giving Wahoo a 38-18 halftime lead.