In matchup of Scheefs Warriors dominate Raiders

WAHOO- On Dec. 9, the Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo Boys Basketball Team earned a convincing victory over Logan-View/Scribner-Snyder 74-34 at Wahoo High School. It was also the second win for Kevin Scheef over his son Jake Scheef who is the Head Coach of the Raiders.
“This was a game in which we were able to get a number of guys some decent minutes, which was nice to see,” Kevin Scheef said. “I thought we moved the ball well offensively, and our pressure on the defensive side caused them some problems.”
Early on, L-V/S-S kept the score relatively close and only found themselves down 9-5. That all changed as they were outscored 17-0 to end the first.
Garrett Grandgenett had several steals and layups and also a made three, while Marcus Glock and Myles Simon both contributed with baskets underneath during this run.
To begin the second quarter, Glock had a steal and layup that put the Warriors up by 25. Later on, Owen Hancock scored on an easy layup giving Wahoo a 38-18 halftime lead.
During the third quarter, the Warriors got layups by Glock on two out of three possessions midway through the quarter. Near the end of the third, Grandgenett made a great pass to Hancock who knocked down a shot underneath to give Wahoo a 62-32 edge heading to the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, the bench players for the Warriors got their chance to gain some experience. They took advantage of their opportunity and outscored the Raiders 12-2.
Benji Nelson got things going for Wahoo with a layup in transition that made it 68-34. Later on, Jaiden Powers hit a shot in the corner and Kade Cook converted a layup to help give the Warriors the 30 point victory.
The rebounds played a huge difference in this game, as Wahoo out rebounded L-V/S-S 39-15. They also had 19 steals which led to some easy shots being made.
Leading Wahoo with 12 points apiece were Glock and Anthony Simon. Glock also had two steals and Anthony Simon recorded five steals and eight rebounds.
Finishing with 11 points was Hancock, Myles Simon, and Grandgenett. Kamron Kasischke dropped in five points, Powers and Nelson had four, and Cook and Keegan Brigham had two.
This coming week the Warriors have one game against Nebraska City on the road at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 16. This is their first Trailblazer Conference game of the year.