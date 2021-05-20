Ice Cream for Safety resumes for fourth year in Ceresco, Wahoo

CERESCO – Children in Wahoo and Ceresco should be on the look out this summer for Ceresco Police Department (CPD), Wahoo Police Department (WPD) and Saunders County Sheriff’s Department for a sweet treat.
If Ceresco and Wahoo youth are being safe by wearing a helmet, looking both ways when they cross the street or even wearing a life jacket when they swim, they’ll be awarded with a ticket for a free ice cream from Ceresco’s Super C’s or Wahoo’s Dairy Queen, Burger King and Casey’s.
CPD Officer and Sheriff’s Deputy Chilton Leedom helped to start the Ice Cream for Safety initiative first in Ceresco in 2018 with the intention of building positive relationships with the youth of Ceresco.
The Lincoln Police Department retiree said he recalled realizing that sometimes when a child meets a police officer, “it’s the worst day of that kid’s life.”
“The whole idea was to meet kids when you’re not in enforcement action or being the bearer of bad news,” Leedom said.
Leedom said since the initiative has started he’s had children chase after him with helmet and bikes in hand to get an ice cream ticket and has developed the nickname “Chilly” through visits to the Ceresco Elementary School.
“That’s a good example of how comfortable they are with police officers,” Leedom said. “I’m pretty sure if something bad happened to them like inappropriate touching, violence or any kind of abuse (they would say something).”
The non-profit initiative and Police Club, which is an organization that provides fun activities for youth to learn about law enforcement, both partner with Saunders County Youth Services’ Juvenile Justice Coalition. Youth Services Program Director Amber Pelan has been one of the biggest supporters of the program, Leedom said.
“A lot of the juveniles that we have on the program have had negative experiences with law enforcement, whether they’ve seen their parents, arrested, or they’ve been arrested themselves,” Pelan said.
Pelan said knowing this, the ultimate goal is to not only build relationships, but also see a decrease in juvenile crime delinquency. This initiative also helps young people know who to reach out to for help which is a benefit Pelan has already seen since the establishment of Ice Cream for Safety and Police Club.
“They know who to talk to and they know where to go,” Pelan said. “It’s hard to get help if you don’t know where to go.”
Leedom said he’s asked for 150 tickets from Super C’s this summer, but expect to ask for more as the summer continues. He said he’s also thankful for Super C’s ice cream donation as well as the deals the Police Club gets on pizza from the shop when they are able to meet.