Ice Cream for Safety resumes for fourth year in Ceresco, Wahoo

“That’s a good example of how comfortable they are with police officers,” Leedom said. “I’m pretty sure if something bad happened to them like inappropriate touching, violence or any kind of abuse (they would say something).”

The non-profit initiative and Police Club, which is an organization that provides fun activities for youth to learn about law enforcement, both partner with Saunders County Youth Services’ Juvenile Justice Coalition. Youth Services Program Director Amber Pelan has been one of the biggest supporters of the program, Leedom said.

“A lot of the juveniles that we have on the program have had negative experiences with law enforcement, whether they’ve seen their parents, arrested, or they’ve been arrested themselves,” Pelan said.

Pelan said knowing this, the ultimate goal is to not only build relationships, but also see a decrease in juvenile crime delinquency. This initiative also helps young people know who to reach out to for help which is a benefit Pelan has already seen since the establishment of Ice Cream for Safety and Police Club.

“They know who to talk to and they know where to go,” Pelan said. “It’s hard to get help if you don’t know where to go.”