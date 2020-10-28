Human remains found in tree line

WAHOO – Although a positive identification has not yet been made, law enforcement officials and family members are certain that a body found last week is that of a young man who has been missing since last summer.
On Oct. 20, a surveyor working in a field north of Wahoo found remains in a tree line near County Road 17 and County Road M. Deputies from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Wahoo Police Department arrived and confirmed it was a human body. The Nebraska State Patrol was called in to assist processing the scene.
An autopsy was conducted the next day. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the autopsy did not positively confirm the identity of the remains, but law enforcement is “99% sure that they know” who it is. The deceased individual is likely a male who was previously reported missing from his Saunders County home in late July, he said.
Nathan Fujan, 23, was reported missing by family members in August. They had last seen him on July 28.
Stukenholtz said the Fujan family was contacted after a preliminary identification was made and they came to the same conclusion as law enforcement.
“There’s absolutely nothing that points to it not being him,” he said.
However, more forensic evidence like DNA testing or dental records are needed to positively identify the body, the sheriff said. Because the state patrol’s DNA testing lab is backlogged and the case is not high priority, Stukenholtz said they are moving forward with a subpoena to obtain Fujan’s dental records.
The cause of death is also under investigation, Stukenholtz said. However, there was no indication of foul play, he added, and there is no danger to the public.
Searches were done in August after Fujan was first reported missing, including aerial and ground searches by the state patrol and a search of Lake Wanahoo with sonar by Nebraska Game and Parks. A volunteer group, United States ATV Search and Rescue, also brought out dogs to help with the search.
But the tree line was thick with foliage during the summer, preventing any visual discovery by air or on the ground. And the dog teams were focused on the lake, the trails around it and a park in Wahoo, as Fujan was known to frequent those areas and his family’s home was not far from these places.
Stukenholtz said the area where the body was found was more visible now that the undergrowth has died away, leading to the discovery. The field is on the south side of the expressway, about a half-mile from the Fujan home.
When the body was first discovered, law enforcement also checked to see if it was another man reported missing in the area in 2019. Anthony Potter, age 50 at the time of his disappearance in June 2019, was reported missing by family members after he said he was walking to a friend’s home in Wahoo. He was reportedly seen a few days later in the area of Memphis State Lake. He was wearing jogging pants and a light blue shirt. Stukenholtz confirmed the body was not Potter.
Updates to this story will be posted online and in the print edition.
