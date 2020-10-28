Human remains found in tree line

The cause of death is also under investigation, Stukenholtz said. However, there was no indication of foul play, he added, and there is no danger to the public.

Searches were done in August after Fujan was first reported missing, including aerial and ground searches by the state patrol and a search of Lake Wanahoo with sonar by Nebraska Game and Parks. A volunteer group, United States ATV Search and Rescue, also brought out dogs to help with the search.

But the tree line was thick with foliage during the summer, preventing any visual discovery by air or on the ground. And the dog teams were focused on the lake, the trails around it and a park in Wahoo, as Fujan was known to frequent those areas and his family’s home was not far from these places.

Stukenholtz said the area where the body was found was more visible now that the undergrowth has died away, leading to the discovery. The field is on the south side of the expressway, about a half-mile from the Fujan home.