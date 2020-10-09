Human cases of West Nile virus reported to DHHS

LINCOLN – Three people have recently tested positive for West Nile virus according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Each of the following health departments have reported one human case – Three Rivers Health Department which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Douglas County Health Department.

“West Nile virus is a mild illness for most, but can be serious for others so it’s good to be in the habit of protecting yourself against mosquitos,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, special assistant to the CEO. “These are the first human West Nile cases so far this season. Our surveillance data shows that West Nile virus isn’t circulating widely in the mosquito population, but with Nebraskans taking advantage of mild weather to be outdoors basic prevention is still important.”