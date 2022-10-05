Huge fourth quarter power Indians over Mead

WEEPING WATER- A 34-point fourth quarter surge doomed the Mead Football Team on the road at Weeping Water on Sept. 30. What was a one possession game going to the final frame, turned into a 64-22 loss for the Raiders.

The Indians started the game off with a fast offensive start with two touchdowns. The first one was a three-yard run up the middle and the second came on a 51-yard pass.

Trailing 14-0, Mead cut their deficit down to one possession after Luke Carritt ran the ball in from two yards out. The two-point conversion by the Raiders was also good making it 14-8 at the end of the quarter.

Weeping Water continued to dominate offensively and specifically on the ground in the second quarter. They scored on a 4-yard run and then broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run.

For the second time in the half, it was Luke Carritt calling his own number as he got in the end zone for a score from three-yards out. The two-point conversion for Mead failed making it a 28-14 game in favor of the Indians at the break.

The Raiders stepped up defensively in the third quarter with no points given up to Weeping Water. On the offensive side of the ball, Luke Carritt was able to complete a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Zwiener that made it a one possession game at 28-20 going to the final frame.

All of a sudden the tide changed in the fourth, with the Indians getting two quick touchdowns on a five-yard touchdown pass and a three-yard run. That was followed up by a safety and two more scores that turned what was a one possession game into a 42-point blowout.

Throwing for 130-yards and one touchdown in the game was Luke Carritt. He also rushed for 43-yards and another two scores.

Catching one pass for 10-yards and a touchdown was Zwiener and Beau LaCroix led the team with 47 receiving yards on two grabs.

On defense, LaCroix paced the team with 11 tackles and Luke Carritt finished with eight. Getting seven tackles was Tye Dickes, Tytus Lee got six and Quinn Carritt and Zwiener both had five.

Mead looks to get back in the win column this week against Omaha Christian Academy at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The Eagles come into the game with a 1-5 record and lost to Conestoga 66-20 their last time out.