FORT CALHOUN – A complete team effort helped the Yutan girls track team reach the top of the team standings with 268 points at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 25. Coming in third in the boys team race were the Chieftains with 238 points.

“It is honestly incredible,” Yutan Girls Head Coach Joel Carrillo said. “When you think about it, we don’t have anybody in the mile, the two mile, nor do we have a 4x800. We didn’t even run our pole vaulters for this meet and we still scored that many points. It’s a testament to the amazing athletes we have and how hard they compete.”

Out of the 16 girls who competed, seven personal records were set.

The top finish for the Yutan girls came in the high jump where Kylie Krajicek and McKenna Jones went one and two with PR marks. Winning was Kylie Krajicek who cleared 5-04 and Jones took second by jumping 5-02.

In the shot put, Maura Tichota won with a season record throw of 34-03.50. Taking second was Ellie Lloyd with a mark of 33-08.

The Chieftains ended up with four different medalists in the girls discus.

It started with Lloyd who won with a season record toss of 120-11 and Maura Tichota took second with a throw of 109-09. In fourth was Zoie Nielsen with a mark of 98-02 and Mylee Tichota came in fifth with a heave of 97-05.

On the track, Mylee Tichota won the 100 meter hurdles after clocking a 17.17. Taking third place was Maura Tichota in a time of 17.52 and Kylie Krajicek came in fourth after running a 17.83.

The 4x400 meter relay squad of Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota took gold after breaking the tape in a time of 3:37.75.

It was also a successful day for the Yutan boys, who scored over 200 points. Yutan Boys Head Coach Dan Krajicek was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was a really fun day for the track team,” Dan Krajicek said. “We had a couple of individual champions and we won both the 4x400 and 4x100 with the 4x100 team breaking the school record with a time of 44.37. That had been their goal all year and they put together a really smooth race. That time puts them as one of the top times in the state but I think they could still get faster.”

The 4x100 meter relay team that won gold included Jett Arensberg, Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin and Derek Wacker. Winning with a time of 3:37.75 in the 4x400 meter relay were AJ Arensberg, Nolan Timm, Lucas Bussing and Wacker.

Wacker scored an individual gold in the discus for the Chieftains boys with a toss of 149-03. Drew Krajicek also won the pole vault with a personal record vault of 10-06.

The rest of the medalists for Yutan at the Fort Calhoun Invite can be found below.

Fort Calhoun Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 2. Zach Krajicek, 11.61; 3. Jett Arensber, 11.69

Girls 100 M Dash- 4. Molly Besch, 13.80; 6. Allison Kirchmann, 14.10

Boys 200 M Dash- 2. Zach Krajicek, 23.94; 3. Jett Arensberg, 23.99

Girls 200 M Dash- 3. Molly Besch, 28.59; 7. Allison Kirchmann, 39.35

Girls 400 M Dash- 3. McKenna Jones, 1:03.04

Boys 800 M Run- 2. AJ Arensberg, 2:10.29; 4. Bryce Kolc, 2:12.61; 6. Owen Egr, 2:16.46

Girls 800 M Run- 2. Gabi Tederman, 2:30.97

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 5. Drew Krajicek, 18.89

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 6. Kylie Krajicek, 55.20

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 3.Yutan (Allison Kirchmann, Jenna Benjamin, Maura Tichota and Mylee Tichota), 53.81

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 2. Yutan (Owen Egr, Ethan Eggen, Bryce Kolc and Grayson Cogdill), 9:34.24

Boys Shot Put- 2. Drake Trent, 45-05.50; 3. Derek Wacker, 44-08; 5. Owen Sutter, 39-04.50

Boys High Jump- 2. Jett Arensber, 6-00

Girls Long Jump- 5. Jenna Benjamin, 14-05.75

Boys Triple Jump- 4. Nolan Timm, 40-00.75

Girls Triple Jump- 3. Kylie Krajicek, 32-02.75; 4. Jenna Benjamin, 31-01.50