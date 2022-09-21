Huffman earns Top 15 finish at Pender Invite

PENDER- Graham Huffman led the Cedar Bluffs boys cross country team to an eighth place finish with 128 points at the Pender Invite at Twin Creeks Golf Course on Sept. 15. The sophomore for the Wildcats earned a medal by getting 12th place in a time of 19:44.97.

Finishing as the second and third runners for Cedar Bluffs were Christopher Amaya and Tyler Marten. Getting 40th place was Amaya in a time of 23:25.41 and Marten ended up clocking a 23:36.29.

The senior Reese Hunt came through as the fourth runner for the Wildcats in 44th by posting a time of 23:57.51.

Coming in 48th and 50th place were Nash Honeywell and Samuel Schmidt. Running a 24:08.01 was Honeywell and Schmidt came through in 24:17.85.

In the girls race, Cedar Bluffs was represented by Sarah Marten and Caitlin Reade. Getting 37th was Marten clocking a 30:26.41 and Reade hit the line in a time of 30:30.70.

Winning the team standing was Homer on the girls side with 22 points and Lyons-Decatur Northeast for the boys with 51 points. Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig won the girls race in a time of 21:57.81 and Dyami Berridge of Winnebago crossed the line first in the boys race clocking a 17:14.21.

The Wildcats are headed down to the Hebron Country Club this week for the Thayer Central Invite at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 22.