Hrdlicka, Morgan vie for supervisor seat

WAHOO – After about 10 years of being on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, District 6 Supervisor Ed Rastovski is not running for re-election. In his place, Tom Hrdlicka and Kyle Morgan are running for the spot.
Hrdlicka is a life-long resident of Wahoo. As a small business owner, he’s owned his maintenance service company Allsweep for over 30 years. Hrdlicka has also been on the Wahoo Public School Board of Education for the past four years.
As Hrdlicka’s son begins taking over operations at Allsweep, Hrdlicka said this will give him the time and concentration he needs in order to be successful at this job. He also feels that growing up in Wahoo has allowed him to grow with the community and the county.
“We’ve sort of grown up together,” Hrdlicka said.
Morgan moved to Wahoo in 2010 with his wife Molly, who is from Wahoo originally. The couple had taken over ownership of the Wheel House until selling it in March 2015. While they owned the business, Morgan began the appraisal credential process.
Shortly after selling the restaurant, Morgan began working at the Saunders County Assessor’s Office as an appraiser for his three-year appraising apprenticeship. In December 2019, he completed this apprenticeship and began privately appraising. Morgan also served in the military and was deployed to Iraq in 2003.
When Morgan heard about Rastovski choosing not to run for re-election, he felt like it was the right time to run for county board as he had wanted to do so previously. He feels that his experience in appraising and market understanding will be important for the position, especially during budget season.
“I think with having that kind of level or degree of understanding, that’s going to help kind of associate with a lot of what the role of the Board of Supervisors does, which is budgeting, developing and moving forward with a plan,” Morgan said.
For Hrdlicka, COVID-19 is his first priority because the pandemic and the safety of Saunders County citizens is the most pressing concern. He also wants to maintain better county roads and bridges, and better balancing of the budget and property taxes, about which he said many families have expressed to him their frustration.
“My goal will be to continue to strive towards safety in Saunders County,” Hrdlicka said.
Morgan said that with the aggressive growth of Saunders County the board needs to begin thinking of the future. Because of his extensive experience with the market, Morgan said that if he were to win he’d be able to aid the county in preparing for those changes in valuation.
“I know the market,” Morgan said. “Knowing the market is such a big contributor to it, because that’s where a lot of the valuation is driven. If you don’t have that understanding, you’re not going to get the big picture.”
Not only will voters be casting their ballots for the District 6 supervisors seat on Nov. 3, they will also be voting chosing between long-time Supervisor Scott Sukstorf and recent write-in candidate Rob Thiessen in District 4.
