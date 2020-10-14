Hrdlicka, Morgan vie for supervisor seat

When Morgan heard about Rastovski choosing not to run for re-election, he felt like it was the right time to run for county board as he had wanted to do so previously. He feels that his experience in appraising and market understanding will be important for the position, especially during budget season.

“I think with having that kind of level or degree of understanding, that’s going to help kind of associate with a lot of what the role of the Board of Supervisors does, which is budgeting, developing and moving forward with a plan,” Morgan said.

For Hrdlicka, COVID-19 is his first priority because the pandemic and the safety of Saunders County citizens is the most pressing concern. He also wants to maintain better county roads and bridges, and better balancing of the budget and property taxes, about which he said many families have expressed to him their frustration.

“My goal will be to continue to strive towards safety in Saunders County,” Hrdlicka said.

Morgan said that with the aggressive growth of Saunders County the board needs to begin thinking of the future. Because of his extensive experience with the market, Morgan said that if he were to win he’d be able to aid the county in preparing for those changes in valuation.