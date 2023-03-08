LINCOLN – A strong shooting performance by Omaha Skutt propelled the SkyHawks to a 73-41 victory over Waverly in the first round of the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 2. The Vikings fought hard throughout the contest, but Skutt was just too much as they went on to hit 44% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

The first quarter turned out to be detrimental for Waverly, who were rattled by the press and physicality of the SkyHawks. As a result, the Vikings finished with just three points behind a trey from Annie Harms and trailed 24-3.

Despite the tough start, the Vikings started the second with a layup from Harms and a three from Alexis Adams. That was followed up by a Parker Christiansen old fashioned three-point play and a layup in transition from Berkley Lambrecht that made it 31-13 Skutt.

Peyton Tritz closed out the half with four straight points that made it a 36-21 contest in favor of the SkyHawks at the break.

Waverly ended up outscoring Skutt 18-12 in the second quarter. It was a stark difference from the start of the game where they struggled to get a shot up.

“We got down 17 there pretty quick, but we played them even in the second quarter,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “It’s easy to lie down and a lot of teams do laydown. I knew the fight was in this group and they didn’t want to go away. They kept fighting and giving it a shot.”

Similar to the first, the SkyHawks opened up the third quarter with a bang. They put up another 22 points while the Vikings finished with four.

Senior Paige Radenslaben caught fire in the third with a pair of threes and a free throw. With one quarter left to play, it was Skutt who was in full control up 56-32.

Off the bench, both Anna Clarke and Mya Rourke scored as Waverly went on to fall by 32 points.

After the solid second quarter for the Vikings, the game could have gone one or two ways in the second half. Waverly could come out strong and cut the game to single digits or the SkyHawks would go on a run to open up their edge. The latter of the two happened, as Skutt outscored the Vikings 37-20 in the third and fourth.

“It was going to go one way or the other,” Cockerill said. “You either chip it down to nine or eight or it goes into the 20s and then you’re struggling from there to get back into it.”

Radenslaben was the top scorer for Waverly with nine points and Christiansen put up seven. Ending up with six points was Lambrecht, Clarke and Harms had five, Tritz scored four, Adams put up three and Rourke finished with two.

This was the final game for three seniors in Radenslaben, Kara Kassebaum and Clarke. They helped lead the Vikings to a 17-8 record and their second straight trip to the state tournament.

“I am proud of my girls,” Cockerill said. “My girls have fought all year and they have come together. We’ve had injuries and different girls stepping up in different games. That’s just a good quality team in there and I love them.”