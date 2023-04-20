OMAHA – A solid hitting and pitching performance helped the Raymond Central baseball team knock off Guardian Angles/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer on the road by a final of 11-3 on April 11. In the game, the Mustangs were incredibly efficient at the plate, scoring all their runs on 11 hits.

Leading off the top of the second with a double to left field was Owen Kreikemeier. He would come around to score on a single from Tucker Matulka.

Later in the inning, Mason Kreikemeier was driven in on an error made in center field on a hit by Wyatt Jelinek.

Two more runs were platted in both the fourth and fifth by Raymond Central. That was followed up by three runs in the sixth.

The sixth inning started with Mike Bristol being walked. Jacob Schultz came in as a courtesy runner and used his speed to get to third base. He would end up coming home to make the score 7-2 after tagging up on a lineout to first by Hunter Sykes.

A single from Colby Den Hartog to left field brought in Kyle Peterson. The senior would eventually get over to third and scored on a wild pitch that got away from the catcher.

With a 9-2 edge, the Mustangs tacked on two more runs in the seventh. They were driven in by Sykes on a double to left field and Peterson on a ground out to the shortstop.

Sykes led Raymond Central at the plate with one hit and two RBIs. Peterson, Den Hartog, Matulka and Mason Kreikemeier drove in one run apiece with at least one hit.

On the mound, Den Hartog pitched 4.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts as the starter. Coming on in relief, Owen Sabatka went 2.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

The same day, the Mustangs took on conference foe and Class C-rated Douglas County West. A four-run first inning powered the Falcons to a 5-1 win.

Raymond Central’s only run of the contest came in the fifth inning. Shultz got things going with a single left field on a hard hit ground ball. He would use speed to steal home two batters later.

Peterson finished the game with two hits and Schultz had one and pitched 4.2 innings as the starter with no earned runs surrendered and five strikeouts. Matulka went 1.1 innings on the mound with no earned runs given up and rung up one batter on strikes.

The Mustangs closed the week out with a bunny bracket game in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Arlington on April 14. The sixth-seeded Raymond Central upset the Eagles 10-2 to advance in the tourney.

In the contest, the Mustangs used a strong second inning where they scored four runs to blow the game wide open at 5-0.

With one out in the inning, Matulka doubled to center. He would end up scoring on a groundout by Jelinek to the shortstop during the next at-bat to make it 2-0.

Stepping in the batter’s box next was Sykes, who singled on an infield hit. After stealing into scoring position he would score on a single from Peterson to left field.

After Peterson’s RBI, Schultz singled to third and Den Hartog was walked to load the bases. Raymond Central took advantage of this prime opportunity and put up two more runs to make it 5-0 on a hit to center from Owen Kreikemeier.

The Mustangs would tack on five more runs to their advantage with one run in both the third and fifth and then three runs in the seventh.

Driving in two runs apiece in the victory were Matulka, Owen Kreikemeier, Peterson and Sykes. Den Hartog endedg up with one RBI and one hit.

Going all seven innings as the pitcher with one earned run surrendered and four strikeouts was Den Hartog.

Raymond Central started this week off with a conference tournament game against Class B No. 9 Platte Valley on April 17. They were also at home against Fairbury on April 18. The Mustangs traveled to take on Fort Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. on the road on April 20. They close out a busy week with a game at Falls City at 1 p.m. on April 22.