Horizon Bank celebrates Latimer’s 30th anniversary

WAVERLY – The year was 1991 when Janet Latimer accepted the opportunity to lead Horizon Bank, then known as Lancaster County Bank in Waverly.

A graduate of both George Mason University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Latimer began her banking career with Union Bank and Trust in 1978. In 1991, Latimer joined the banking team at Lancaster County Bank. Total assets of Lancaster County Bank were $16,750,000 and total loans were $9,107,000.

In the 30 years that have followed, Lancaster County Bank has changed its name to Horizon Bank and grown to over $353,000,000 in total assets and over $296,000,000 in total loans. The bank also has grown in the number of locations. A second Waverly location was opened, a branch was acquired in Superior (2000) and a branch was acquired in McCook (2010).

In addition to expanding banking locations, Horizon Bank also expanded the lending department to include loans financing the construction of affordable rental housing for low to moderate income households. These loans were first made within Nebraska in the early 1990s and the bank now provides this complex lending within 11 midwestern states known as the Heartland.