Honeywell medals for Cats

LINCOLN – Jeremy Honeywell has been a leader for the Cedar Bluffs cross country team throughout this year. He has led a Wildcats boys team who have had a full team the last two meets for the first time in 30 years. Last week, he also earned the first varsity medal for Cedar Bluffs by getting eighth place at the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite on Oct. 7 in a time of 23:26.

“Happy for Jeremy to medal at our conference meet,” Cedar Bluffs Coach Greg Brousek said. “He has worked hard all season. Jeremy, our lone senior, has been providing the leadership needed to begin a new program.”

Finish two spots out of a medal in 12th place was Graham Huffman clocking a 23:51. Nash Honeywell came in 16th by running a 24:58 and Mason Christensen was 19th crossing the finish line in a time of 25:51.

The Wildcats’ fifth runner was Coday Clark who got 34th place and ran a 30:47.

Because it was all Class D schools at the meet, the top three runners were scored instead of the top four. This resulted in Cedar Bluffs getting third place with 26 points.

In the girl’s race, Katie Kiefer just missed out on medaling. She got 11th place in a time of 32:50 and Sarah Marten finished in 13th by clocking a 33:24.