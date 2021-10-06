Honeywell leads a young team at Boys Town Invite

Omaha- For the first time this season the Cedar Bluffs Boys Cross Country Team fielded a team at the Boys Town Invite. They ended up getting eighth place with 152 points.

Leading the Wildcats with a 37th place finish was Jeremy Honeywell in a time of 22:31.46. Right behind him in 38th was Graham Huffman clocking a 22:55.67.

In 41st place was the freshman Nash Honeywell who ran a 23:51.17 and Mason Christensen got 42nd crossing the line in a time of 24:15.58. The sixth runner for Cedar Bluffs was Coday Clark who ran a 25:53.47 getting 47th.

The Wildcats Sarah Marten competed in the junior varsity race on the girl’s side. She got 54th in a time of 27:40.30.

This week Cedar Bluffs will be traveling to the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite. It will be held in Bellevue on Oct. 7 and will start at 4 p.m.