 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honeywell leads a young team at Boys Town Invite
0 comments

Honeywell leads a young team at Boys Town Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha- For the first time this season the Cedar Bluffs Boys Cross Country Team fielded a team at the Boys Town Invite. They ended up getting eighth place with 152 points.

Leading the Wildcats with a 37th place finish was Jeremy Honeywell in a time of 22:31.46. Right behind him in 38th was Graham Huffman clocking a 22:55.67.

In 41st place was the freshman Nash Honeywell who ran a 23:51.17 and Mason Christensen got 42nd crossing the line in a time of 24:15.58. The sixth runner for Cedar Bluffs was Coday Clark who ran a 25:53.47 getting 47th.

The Wildcats Sarah Marten competed in the junior varsity race on the girl’s side. She got 54th in a time of 27:40.30.

 This week Cedar Bluffs will be traveling to the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite. It will be held in Bellevue on Oct. 7 and will start at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics