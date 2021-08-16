Honey bee colonies report losses in 2020

LINCOLN – Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more colonies in Nebraska as of Jan. 1, 2021 totaled 11,000 according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of colonies in Nebraska on April 1, 2021 was 18,500.

During 2020, honey bee colonies on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and Oct. 1 were 9,000, 16,500, 47,000, and 43,000, respectively.

Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2021, was 640 colonies or 4% lost. During April-June 2021, 1,800 colonies or 5% of colonies were lost.

The quarter of October-December 2020, at 7,000 or 16%, showed the highest number of lost honey bee colonies of any quarter in 2020. The quarter of January-March 2020 had a loss of 670 colonies or 4%, the lowest number of honey bee colonies lost in 2020.

Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2021, was 1,300 colonies. The number of colonies added during the April-June 2021 quarter was 8,500. The quarter of April-June 2020, added 7,000 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2020. The quarter of January-March 2020, at 70 added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added during 2020.

No honey bee colonies were renovated for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January-March 2021. The number of colonies renovated during the quarter of April-June 2021 was 810. During July-September 2020, 3,100 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2020. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter of 2020, at zero, occurred during January-March 2020. Renovated colonies are those that were re-queened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package.